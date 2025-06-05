Schobel Collects First Triple-A Home Run, But Saints Fall in High Scoring Affair 11-8

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints 10 game home run streak came to an end on Wednesday night. They attempted to start a new one on Thursday night at CHS Field. Tanner Schobel delivered his first Triple-A home run and Carson McCusker hit a meteoric blast, but it wasn't enough as the Saints fell 11-8 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in front of 4,852.

For the second consecutive night the RailRiders got on the board in the first. Jesús Rodriguez led off the game with a single to right. With one out Everson Periera singled to center, putting runners at first and second T.J. Rumfield followed with an RBI single giving the RailRiders a 1-0 lead. With runners at the corners, a wild pitch plated the second run making it 2-0.

The Saints would storm back in the second and take the lead. Back-to-back walks to McCusker and Edouard Julien to start the inning put runners at first and second. Jeferson Morales lined an RBI double to right cutting the deficit in half to 2-1. With one out Schobel, who made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday, delivered with a three-run homer to left, his first Triple-A hit, home run and RBI all in one swing, putting the Saints up 4-2. The next hitter, Patrick Winkel, made it back-to-back home runs with a solo shot off the left field pole, his fifth of the season, making it 5-2.

That five-run inning was matched by the RailRiders in the fourth. With one out Brennen Davis was hit by a pitch. Braden Shewmake doubled to left, putting runners at second and third. Ismael Munguia cut the Saints lead to 5-4 with a two-run double to left-center. After Rodriguez was hit by a pitch, Jorbit Vivas delivered a three-run homer to left, his third of the season, giving the RailRiders a 7-5 lead.

McCusker, who collected his first hit since being optioned last week with a third inning infield single, delivered in a major way in the fifth. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. led off the inning with a hit by pitch. With one out McCusker crushed a two-run homer to left, his 11 th of the season, tying the game at seven. The home run was the third hardest hit ball in franchise history at 115.2 mph (Matt Wallner 115.6 mph and Trevor Larnach 115.5 mph) and the seventh furthest home run in CHS Field history, and fourth furthest by a Saints player at CHS Field, at 463 feet. McCusker finished the night 2-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored, and two walks.

A pair of walks hurt the Saints in the sixth. Vivas led off the inning with a single to center. With one out Rumfield walked. After a pitching change, Alex Jackson walked loading the bases. An RBI groundout by Jose Rojas followed by a two-run single from Davis gave the RailRiders a 10-7 lead.

The Saints grabbed one back in the bottom of the inning when Anthony Prato reached on an infield single to third and took second on the throwing error. Keirsey Jr. followed with an RBI double just inside the chalk down the left field line making it 10-8.

The RailRiders added an insurance run in the ninth when Shewmake, who has the highest OPS of any opposing player at CHS Field at 1.500 (minimum 25 at bats), singled to right. He stole second and scored on a two-out double from Rodriguez to make it 11-8.

The Saints would send the tying run to the plate in the ninth as Keirsey Jr. led off with an infield single to third and McCusker walked. Julien and pinch hitter Mickey Gasper would both strike out to end the game.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (2-2, 4.15) to the mound against RailRiders RHP Allan Winans (4-0, 0.27). The game can be seen on FOX 9+, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







