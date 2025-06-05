Bats Lift RailRiders past St. Paul
June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the St. Paul Saints 11-8 on Thursday night at CHS Field. Seven players had at least one hit and six drove in at least one run in a comeback effort.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first against Marco Raya, the #6 prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization. T.J. Rumfield singled home Jesus Rodriguez and Everson Pereira scored on a wild pitch for the early edge.
St. Paul countered with an eight-batter, five-run second inning against Erick Leal, keyed by back-to-back home runs by Tanner Schobel and Patrick Winkel.
The RailRiders answered with their own five-run inning in the fourth, sending all nine hitters to the plate. Ismael Munguia doubled home a pair of runs to cut the deficit to one. With Munguia and Rodriguez on, Jorbit Vivas's opposite-field homer to left gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 7-5 lead.
Carson McCusker's two-run homer tied the game at seven in the bottom of the fifth.
In the sixth, the RailRiders tallied three runs off of Ryan Jensen and Jacob Bosiokovic. Jose Rojas plated a run on a groundout for an 8-7 lead and Brennen Davis singled in two more to expand the edge.
The Saints capitalized on an error in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to two, but the RailRiders racked one more insurance run in the top of the ninth when Rodriguez doubled in Braden Shewmake.
Leal surrendered seven runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings. Scott Effross (1-1) garnered the win with four strikeouts over an inning and two-thirds. After two scoreless frames and three strikeouts from Geoff Hartlieb, Jayvien Sandridge shut the door in the ninth with three strikeouts. Jensen (2-3) took the loss for St. Paul.
Shewmake paced a 12-hit night with three knocks, while Rodriguez, Vivas and Pereira added two hits apiece. The four SWB arms combined for a season-best 15 strikeouts.
Game four of the series is slated for Friday at 8:07 P.M. EDT. Allan Winans and Andrew Morris are scheduled to pitch for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and St. Paul, respectively.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
27- 30
International League Stories from June 5, 2025
- Montgomery Hits a Pair of Homers in Knights Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Schobel Collects First Triple-A Home Run, But Saints Fall in High Scoring Affair 11-8 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Lift RailRiders past St. Paul - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Strong Pitching Aids in Jacksonville's 6-2 Win over Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Long and Pérez Lift Iowa over Omaha 8-5 - Iowa Cubs
- Tobias Myers Tosses Quality Start in Sounds Loss - Nashville Sounds
- Jumbo Shrimp Best Bulls 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- Six-Run Second Propels 'Pigs to Rout of Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Batten's Ninth-Inning Single Helps Stripers Snap Road Skid - Gwinnett Stripers
- Los Veleros Take Care of the Mud Hens - Columbus Clippers
- Hens Fall 3-2 to Clippers in Melton's Debut - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mets Fall to Bisons, 9-1, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings Late Rally Falls Short Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Slug Way to 9-1 Victory over Syracuse Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Comeback Ruined, Losing Streak Extended to Nine - Louisville Bats
- Norfolk Hits Five More Homers For Third Straight Win - Norfolk Tides
- June 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 5, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tidewater Baseball Shrine to Induct Four in 2025 Class - Norfolk Tides
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Welcome Bluey™ to Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Minor League Baseball Announces May Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- AutoZone Park to Host National Veterans Golden Age Games Closing Ceremony - Memphis Redbirds
- Mick Abel and Buddy Kennedy Sweep May International League Honors - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 5 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Pitcher Owen White Headed to the Major Leagues - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds to Celebrate Ben Johnson with $10 Tickets, Happy Hour on June 7 - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- Bats Lift RailRiders past St. Paul
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 5, 2025
- Walks Hinder RailRiders in Loss at St. Paul
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 4, 2025
- RailRiders Answer St. Paul Rally to Take Opener