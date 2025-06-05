Bats Lift RailRiders past St. Paul

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the St. Paul Saints 11-8 on Thursday night at CHS Field. Seven players had at least one hit and six drove in at least one run in a comeback effort.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first against Marco Raya, the #6 prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization. T.J. Rumfield singled home Jesus Rodriguez and Everson Pereira scored on a wild pitch for the early edge.

St. Paul countered with an eight-batter, five-run second inning against Erick Leal, keyed by back-to-back home runs by Tanner Schobel and Patrick Winkel.

The RailRiders answered with their own five-run inning in the fourth, sending all nine hitters to the plate. Ismael Munguia doubled home a pair of runs to cut the deficit to one. With Munguia and Rodriguez on, Jorbit Vivas's opposite-field homer to left gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 7-5 lead.

Carson McCusker's two-run homer tied the game at seven in the bottom of the fifth.

In the sixth, the RailRiders tallied three runs off of Ryan Jensen and Jacob Bosiokovic. Jose Rojas plated a run on a groundout for an 8-7 lead and Brennen Davis singled in two more to expand the edge.

The Saints capitalized on an error in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to two, but the RailRiders racked one more insurance run in the top of the ninth when Rodriguez doubled in Braden Shewmake.

Leal surrendered seven runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings. Scott Effross (1-1) garnered the win with four strikeouts over an inning and two-thirds. After two scoreless frames and three strikeouts from Geoff Hartlieb, Jayvien Sandridge shut the door in the ninth with three strikeouts. Jensen (2-3) took the loss for St. Paul.

Shewmake paced a 12-hit night with three knocks, while Rodriguez, Vivas and Pereira added two hits apiece. The four SWB arms combined for a season-best 15 strikeouts.

Game four of the series is slated for Friday at 8:07 P.M. EDT. Allan Winans and Andrew Morris are scheduled to pitch for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and St. Paul, respectively.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

27- 30







International League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.