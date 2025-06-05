Hens Fall 3-2 to Clippers in Melton's Debut
June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Columbus Clippers 3-2 Thursday night. Toledo was able to get the early lead, but couldn't hold on as Columbus picked up three home runs. The Hens hoped to rally late, but fell just short.
With Sawyer Gipson-Long making his return to Detroit following a lengthy rehab assignment, Troy Melton was given the opportunity to make his Triple-A debut with the Mud Hens. Melton, Detroit's tenth-ranked prospect, earned seven strikeouts in his debut without dealing a walk.
Melton's fastball stayed consistent around 95 mph, which caused some trouble for Columbus batters when he added in the threat of his changeup. The changes in tempo kept batters guessing, leading to a lack of balls put in play and a surplus in strikeouts.
Toledo benefitted from an error in the second inning, which allowed Brewer Hicklen to get aboard. He would pick up two stolen bases, before Tomas Nido brought him in to take a 1-0 lead.
The Clippers, however, would get the best of Melton in his second inning of action. Following a three-pitch strikeout, Melton gave up back-to-back home runs to Yordys Valdez and Milan Tolentino, which put Columubs ahead 2-1.
After six innings of work, the Hens finally dismissed Doug Nikhazy as he was replaced by Luis Frias. Frias would inherit two base runners and no outs in the seventh as Toledo looked to get back ahead.
Already ahead 2-1, the Clippers extended their lead even further as Johnathan Rodriguez picked up the team's third homer of the game. This one coming against Tyler Owens.
The Hens wouldn't be able to retake the lead. Akil Baddoo got on base with a hard grounder, but Nido would be ruled out at second. With runners on the corners, Toledo got within one as Hicklen scored on a Manuel Margot groundout.
Toledo's rally attempt continued in the eighth inning as Riley Unroe and Gage Workman both got on base. Ryan Kreidler would follow that up with a strikeout, but that brought an end to Frias's night, bringing out Parker Mushinski.
Jace Jung would draw a walk from Mushinski to load the bases, but the Hens were unable to bring anyone in. Back-to-back strikeouts meant that Toledo would have one more chance to work from behind 2-3.
Things did not go to plan for the Mud Hens as their rally efforts were quickly dismissed by Mushinski.
The Toledo Mud Hens and the Columbus Clippers will play again Friday at 7:05 p.m.
Notables:
Brewer Hicklen (1-3, 2 R, 2 SB, BB, K)
Tomas Nido (2-4, RBI, K)
Troy Melton (L, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 2 HR)
