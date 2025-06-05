Los Veleros Take Care of the Mud Hens
June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Playing for the first time at home this season as "Los Veleros", Columbus defeated the visiting Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday, 3-2.
Left-handed hurler Doug Nikhazy once again turned in a stellar outing for the crowd at Huntington Park. He went 6.0+ innings and improved his record on the season to 3-3. Nikhazy surrendered just one run, which came in the 2nd inning in the form of a RBI single by Tomás Nido.
Columbus promptly turned things around in the bottom of the 2nd, when Yordys Valdes and Milan Tolentino hit back-to-back solo home runs, giving the ClipShow a 2-1 advantage.
Then in the 6th, it was Johnathan Rodriguez's turn to play long ball, as he crushed his 7th homer of the season to make it 3-1 Veleros.
Toledo got a run in the 7th, but Parker Mushinski came on to keep the Mud Hens off the board for the last 1.2 frames and pick up his first save of the year.
The series continues on $5 Friday at Huntington Park when the Clippers and Mud Hens meet again. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
