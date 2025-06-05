SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 5, 2025

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-30) at St. Paul Saints (29-27)

June 5, 2025 | Game 57 | Road Game 29 | CHS Field | First Pitch 8:07 P.M. Eastern

RH Erick Leal (1-6, 7.14) vs. RH Marco Raya (0-3, 9.26)

Leal: Allowed 2 R on 4 H over 4.2 IP in 5/29 Loss vs. WOR with 6 K & 3 BB (3-2 WooSox)

Raya: Allowed 4 R (3 ER) on 2 H with 7 K & 1 HB over 3.2 IP in 5/3 ND @ OMA (9-8 Saints)

LAST TIME OUT- ST. PAUL, MN (June 4, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 7-5 to the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday evening at CHS Field. The RailRiders had leads of 1-0 and 5-4 but walked ten batters and fell in the second game of this six-game series.

Bryan De La Cruz gave the RailRiders the 1-0 advantage in the top of the first. Jesus Rodriguez singled and advanced to third on a T.J. Rumfield double. De La Cruz's sac fly brought home Rodriguez for the early lead. The Saints evened the score against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Anthony DeSclafani in the second on an RBI infield single from DeShawn Keirsey, Jr. St. Paul sent eight to the plate in the bottom of the third, scoring three to take a 4-1 lead. Payton Eeles singled and scored on a double by former RailRider Mickey Gasper, who later scored on a bases loaded walk. Jose Miranda scored on a fielder's choice to push the lead three. A pair of fifth inning doubles brought Scranton/Wilkes-Barre within two in the top of the fifth. Jake Gatewood led off the inning with a twilight double that Keirsey lost in the sky. Rodriguez doubled in Gatewood to cut the Saints edge to 4-2. The RailRiders opened the sixth with back-to-back singles by Jose Rojas and Brennen Davis. Braden Shewmake took the first pitch he saw from Jarrett Whorff 354 feet over the high wall in right-center to give the RailRiders a 5-4 lead. The Saints, however, quickly tied the game with a walk, a steal and another RBI double by Gasper. St. Paul regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth on two bases loaded walks cap the scoring at 7-5 and even the series a one win apiece.

Colten Brewer (0-1) took the loss while Kyle Bischoff (4-0) earned the win. Richard Lovelady retired the RailRiders in order in the ninth for his fourth save.

DONTCHAKNOW- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its six-game swing to St. Paul, marking the fourth straight year the RailRiders have played at the Saints. This version of a Twins affiliate has never ventured to Moosic. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 8-12 since 2022 at CHS Field.

TRENDING UP- Erick Leal makes his team-best 11th start of the season and faces St. Paul for the first time in his career. The right-hander surrendered 18 runs over 7.1 innings pitched during his first three starts in May, but only three runs over 8.2 innings in his final two appearances of the month.

POWER SURGE- Braden Shewmake has homered in consecutive games for the second time this season, exactly two months to the day since he accomplished the feat at Syracuse. The infielder hit home runs in back-to-back games on April 3 and 4 at NBT Bank Stadium.

END OF THE RIDE- Bran De La Cruz did not reach base on Wednesday night, ending his 14-game on-base streak. The streak began on May 14 and the outfielder hit .354 during the stretch with five walks. De La Cruz raised his average from .159 to .250 during his streak.

B2B- Brennen Davis and Braden Shewmake went back-to-back in the third inning on Tuesday, marking the third time a RailRiders duo has accomplished the feat this season. Grant Richardson and Andrew Velazquez hit back-to-back home runs on April 5 at Syracuse and Dominic Smith and Everson Pereira did it on May 15 against Toledo.

IN THE MIX- Jorbit Vivas was optioned by the Yankees on Tuesday and reported to the club yesterday, having spent the entire month of May with the Yankees. The infielder hit .156 over 22 games for the Yankees with one home run and four runs batted in. Vivas was hitting a team-best .319 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when he was recalled on May 2.

MOORE ACTIVATED- McKinley Moore was reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List on Wednesday. The right-hander has allowed six runs on six hits over eight innings in eight appearances this season.

NEW BAT- Brennan Davis was promoted from Somerset on Tuesday. Davis signed a Minor League deal with the Yankees during the off-season, but began 2025 on the RailRiders Injured List. After a rehab stint in the FCL, the 25-year-old was activated from the IL and transferred to Somerset on May 23, where he appeared in eight games and hit .231 with a homer and five batted in. Over 360 games in his seven-year Minor League career, the former second round pick of the Chicago Cubs holds a .241 average with 54 home runs.

ACE UP- Cam Schlittler was also promoted from Somerset on Tuesday. The right-hander went 4-5 for the Patriots with a 2.38 ERA, striking out 64 and walking 17 over 53 innings. Schlittler was New York's seventh round pick in 2022 out of Northwestern and is the #10 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline. Schlittler made his Triple-A debut last season.

BRIDGE AND BACK- Carlos Carrasco was selected to the Yankees active roster on Sunday. The veteran right-hander has made two appearances for the RailRiders after being outrighted by New York on May 8, going 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA, having surrendered seven runs on ten hits over six and a third innings pitched. The Yankees placed Carrasco on outright waivers Monday, designated him for assignment Tuesday and outrighted him back to the RailRiders today.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 4-0 to Cleveland. The Guardians scored three in the first off Clarke Schmidt to even the series with one game to go... Somerset lost 4-3 at Binghamton. Cole Gabrielson homered in the loss... Hudson Valley topped Aberdeen 8-1. Tomas Frick homered twice and drove in five... Tampa beat Jupiter 9-6. Marshall Tool homered and drove in a pair.







