June 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (30-26) at OMAHA STORM CHASERS (23-34)

Thursday, June 5 - 7:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Will Sanders (1-0, 7.20) vs. RHP Henry Williams (0-1, 7.20)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the third of a six-game series tonight...right-hander Will Sanders is scheduled to start for Iowa vs. right-hander Henry Williams for Omaha.

DOUBLE DIP: Yesterday, the I-Cubs shutout Omaha in both games by scores of 1-0 and 4-0...in game one, Iowa held Omaha to just one hit as Connor Noland earned the win and tossed 6.0 innings with three strikeouts... Michael Fulmer earned the save as he worked the seventh frame... Owen Caissie drove in the lone run with a double in the sixth...in game two, Kenta Maeda earned the win after 5.0 innings and three strikeouts... Phil Bickford earned his second save... Caleb Knight and Moises Ballesteros each homered in the win.

ONE-HITTER: In game one yesterday, Connor Noland (6.0 IP) and Michael Fulmer (1.0 IP) combined to throw a one-hitter...it marked the first one-hitter thrown by the I-Cubs since May 20, 2023 at Indianapolis in which Hayden Wesneski (5.0 IP) and Chris Clarke (2.0 IP) combined for the feat.

WELCOME, WILL!: Starting pitcher Will Sanders made his Triple-A debut Friday and earned the win after he threw 5.0 innings and allowed four runs on six hits with six strikeouts...he became the first I-Cub to win his Triple-A debut since Connor Noland on July 21, 2024 at Memphis.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Since May 11, Cubs No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin is batting .373 (22-for-59) with nine extra-base hits, seven RBI and 18 walks...he entered the May 11 game batting .204 and enters play today with a .250 batting average...he tallied a career-high five RBI on May 22 at Columbus which is tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...his 36 walks also rank fifth in the International League this season.

THE JAGUAR: Kevin Alcántara homered Saturday night for the second consecutive game...it marked the fifth time in his career he has done so and first since April 20-23, 2024 with Double-A Knoxville.

NO RUN ZONE: Iowa's pitching staff tallied back-to-back shutouts in the doubleheader yesterday...marked the first time the I-Cubs have issued back-to-back shutouts since July 23-24, 2022 at Omaha.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit two home runs Friday night, becoming the fifth Iowa Cub with a multi-homer game this season, joining Matt Shaw (2), Moises Ballesteros (2), Chase Strumpf (2) and Kevin Alcántara ...it marked the second multi-homer game of his career with the other coming on July 23, 2024 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Knoxville...Long ranks among International League leaders in batting average (2nd, .349), hits (3rd, 68), total bases (T-3rd, 109), RBI (4th, 41), OPS (4th, .982), OBP (5th, .423), slugging percentage (6th, .559), and runs (T-6th, 35).

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JACK!: Reliever Jack Neely celebrates his 25th birthday today...he shares a birthday with Hall of Famer Jack Chesbro who played for Boston, New York and Pittsburgh from 1899-1909...in addition he shares this date of birth with actor Mark Wahlberg and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy.

OUCH!: Iowa's pitching staff issued four hit-by-pitches in Saturday night's game as Frankie Scalzo Jr. beaned a batter and Ethan Roberts hit three guys...the four hit batters is tied for the most by an International League team this season and the most by the I-Cubs since they hit five on Aug. 7, 2021.

STORM CHASIN': Iowa and Omaha are set to face each other 21 times during the 2025 season...Iowa went 9-12 vs. the Storm Chasers last year...during the 2025 campaign, the teams have split the two games they have played on March 28-29.

LET'S PLAY TWO: Iowa swept Omaha in the doubleheader yesterday...the I-Cubs have gone 8-4 in doubleheaders this season and it marked their third doubleheader sweep of the season following April 12 at Toledo and May 15 vs. St. Paul...in addition, it was the first doubleheader sweep of the season for Iowa in which neither game went to extra innings.







