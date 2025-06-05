Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 5 at Worcester

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (22-35) vs. Worcester Red Sox (30-28)

Thursday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-5, 4.86) vs. RHP Isaac Coffey (NR)

WINGLESS WEDNESDAY: Coming off their first loss in over a week, the Red Wings looked to bounce back on Wednesday morning in Worcester...the WooSox grabbed seven runs in the bottom of the first, and never looked back...C BRADY LINDSLY drove in the lone run for Rochester, and the Red Wings fell 9-1, giving them back-to-back losses for the first time since 5/14 & 5/15 to Durham...Rochester looks to pick up their first win of the series tonight, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against WooSox RHP Isaac Coffey, who is making his Triple-A debut...

CF ANDREW PINCKNEY scored the Red Wings' lone run in the contest, and has now crossed the plate in 11 consecutive games dating back to 5/22...this is the longest active streak in professional baseball (including MLB), and he is the first Red Wing to do so since at least 2004.

RHP SETH SHUMAN surrendered seven earned in the first inning, but finished 5.0 full innings of work...he is the first Triple-A pitcher to do so since Tim Dillard on 7/6/2019 with Nashville (6.0 IP).

LINDSANITY: C BRADY LINDSLY logged a multi-hit performance last night against the WooSox, while driving in the only run for the Red Wings...this RBI marked a milestone for Lindsly, as it was the 100th of his Minor League Career, to go along with his 175th career hit... across six games following a loss this season, the Texas native is hitting .462 (6-for-13) with a 1.269 OPS.

JUAN IN A MILLION: DH JUAN YEPEZ finished 2-for-4 with two singles on Wednesday and now sits at 700 in his Minor League career...this is his second multi-hit game in the last three contests...over that span Yepez has six hits (.545 AVG), including two home runs and four RBI...he is second among active Red Wings in career hits (328), doubles (77), and RBI (239) in Triple-A behind FRANCHY CORDERO ...

Yepez is now batting .271 (19-for-70), with 19 hits, six doubles, and nine RBI when the team is trailing

MARQUIS OF SPEED: RHP MARQUIS GRISSOM JR. worked 1.0 scoreless inning yesterday afternoon while striking out a batter in the process...he has now thrown six straight scoreless outings dating back to 5/21, totaling 6.2 innings, giving up only three hits while striking out eight over that span...this is Grissom's longest scoreless streak dating back to 6/29-8/07 of last season...

Grissom posts a 1.59 ERA (1 ER/5.2 IP) on the road this season in five appearances, with a 1.06 WHIP and six strikeouts.

SINCLAIR-LY UNSTOPPABLE: RHP JACK SINCLAIR entered the game in relief for the Red Wings and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings...during his outing, he allowed only two hits and struck out three batters without issuing any walks, throwing 23 out of 35 pitches for strikes (66%)... in his last four consecutive games since 5/26 vs. COL, he has not allowed any runs while striking out nine in 6.0 innings of work...

In 11 outings longer than 1.0 inning this season, Sinclair boasts a 3.25 ERA (7 ER/19.1 IP).

GONE STREAKIN': 2B J.T. ARRUDA extended his hitting streak to eight games yesterday with a double, recording at least one hit in every game from 5/16-6/4...this marks the longest hitting streak of Arruda's career to date, surpassing his previous high of seven games in the 2024 season (8/10-8/16).







International League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.