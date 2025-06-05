Red Wings Late Rally Falls Short Thursday Night

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings took the field on the road against the Worcester Red Sox in the third game of this six-game set. Looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses, the Wings fell to the WooSox, 9-6. C Drew Millas put together a three hit day, including a solo-homer, and 1B Yohandy Morales launched his first homer at the Triple-A level in the loss.

Both offenses were silenced through the first three innings, but Rochester struck first in the top of the fourth, as LF Franchy Cordero led off the inning with an opposite-field homer out to left field. Cordero's fourth homer of the season gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

The lead would be short-lived, however, as in the ensuing half inning, the WooSox put together a two-out rally. 3B Nate Eaton poked a bloop single into right field and SS Vaughn Grissom drew a six-pitch walk, sending up 1B Blaze Jordan. He promptly roped a two-run double into the left-center field gap, giving Worcester the lead, 2-1.

The Wings would not let the bottom of the fourth phase them, as in the top of the fifth, Rochester's 3B Brady House drove his team-leading 12th homer of the season into the right field seats. The Georgia native's 374-foot round tripper tied this game 2-2 at the halfway mark.

Worcester would answer back quickly in the bottom of the fifth as RF Phillip Sikes smoked a 109.8 mph homer over the left field wall, quickly giving the Red Sox the lead back 3-2. 2B Nick Sogard kept the WooSox moving with two outs in the inning, tapping a single into right field. DH Jhostynxon Garcia then placed an RBI Triple to right field, and Nate Eaton tacked on a run with an RBI hustle-double to left-center field. When all was said and done, the WooSox put up three runs in the bottom of the fifth and made it a 5-2 ballgame.

In the top of the seventh, the Red Wings continued to use the solo-home run as their main weapon as C Drew Millas deposited a ball over the right field fence. The switch-hitter's third round-tripper of the season cut into Worcester's lead, making it 5-3.

The Red Sox looked to add insurance in the bottom of the eighth as Vaughn Grissom drew a one-out walk, Blaze Jordan slapped his second double of the day, and CF Trayce Thompson was intentionally walked to load the bases. C Sebby Zavalla and LF Roman Anthony drew back-to-back walks, and Nick Sogard roped a two-run single to right, breaking the game wide open, with Worcester in the lead 9-3.

The Wings wouldn't give up in the top of the ninth as 1B Yohandy Morales crushed a 373-foot home run out to right, his first as a Red Wing and first at the Triple-A level, making it 9-4. CF Nick Schnell followed suit with a single, and Drew Millas added his third hit of the day with a double. RF Juan Yepez put a single the other way, scoring Schnell, and cutting the Worcester lead to 9-5. Brady House then added a single of his own on a sharp ground ball to third base, scoring Millas, and making it 9-6. But that is where it would stay, as the WooSox hung on to win their fourth straight, beating the Wings 9-6.

LHP Andrew Alvarez got the nod as the starter for the Wings on Thursday night. The California native tossed 5.0 innings, surrendering five earned runs off of seven hits and a walk, while striking out four. RHP Carlos Romero was called on first out of the bullpen for the Wings in the sixth inning, striking out the side in order. RHP Joan Adon was brought in for the seventh, striking out two hitters and walking one. RHP Todd Peterson came on in the eighth, going .2 innings, allowing four earned runs on two hits, four walks, and striking out one. RHP Holden Powell finished the eighth by striking out the only batter he faced.

C Drew Millas was the Player of the Game on Thursday evening. The switch-hitting catcher went 3-for-4 with a single, a double, and a solo-homer; his third home run of the season, and fifteenth in his career as a Rochester Red Wing. The Missouri State alum has hit each of his three homers from the left side of the plate, and has also tacked on four doubles and three triples from the left-hand batter's box.

The Red Wings will look to end their three-game skid, as they take on Worcester once again tomorrow night for game four of this six-game set. RHP Adrian Sampson will be taking the mound for Rochester, and the WooSox will send out RHP Tyler Uberstine. First pitch is slated for 6:05 from Polar Park in Worcester.







