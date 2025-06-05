Tobias Myers Tosses Quality Start in Sounds Loss

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE- The Sounds saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 4-3 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville scored the first three runs of the game but were held scoreless over the final six innings.

Tobias Myers was excellent on the mound as he turned in his first quality start of the year and set a season-high with six innings of work and nine strikeouts. Of his 95 pitches on the night, the one he would want back would be the one to James McCann in the top of the fourth inning that saw the Stripers tie the game at 3-3 on McCann's sixth home run of the season. Three of the five hits allowed by Myers came in consecutive at-bats to start the fourth culminating in the three-run home run. Myers started his outing retiring each of the first seven batters and nine of the first 10. He punctuated his start by striking out the side in the sixth, touching 97 MPH on his final two pitches of his outing.

Nashville got sac flies from Bobby Dalbec and Ernesto Martinez Jr in the bottom of the first inning and the first career Triple-A RBI by Jeferson Quero in the third to build a 3-0 lead before being held scoreless for the final six innings. Anthony Seigler ended the game 3-for-5 with a double and two Nashville runs. He extended his on-base streak to 29 games just two pitches into the game with the first of his three hits. Rayel Delgado also finished the night with a multi-hit effort, going 2-for-4. Delgado and Seigler are now tied for the longest active hitting streaks on the team at six games after Eddie Rosario's nine-game hitting streak came to a close after finishing 0-for-2 with a pair of walks.

In relief of Myers, Easton McGee and Elvin Rodriguez each pitched hitless/scoreless innings. Elvis Peguero started the ninth with a strikeout of Carlos Rodriguez, but he was able to reach first on the wild pitch. Rodriguez would eventually come around to score on a two-out single after Peguero had collected his third strikeout of the inning. Blake Holub cleaned up the inning with the final out and helped to strand the bases loaded.

Seigler served as the potential game-winning run after Delgado picked up his second hit of the night with a one-out single. Gwinnett's Wander Suero was able to get a pop out and fly out to strand Delgado on the base path.

The Sounds will send RHP Logan Henderson (5-1, 2.18 ERA) to the mound on Friday night as the series continues. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

29 AND COUNTING: Anthony Seigler extended his on-base streak to 29 consecutive games with a single in the top of the first inning on Thursday night. Since starting his streak back on April 25th, he is hitting .402 (39-for-97) which ranks second in all of minor league baseball and leads the minors with his .525 OBP and 1.216 OPS. He ranks fitth over the span with his .691 SLG.

FIRST OF MANY: Jeferson Quero collected his first Triple-A RBI with a single in the bottom of the third inning. He ended the night 1-for-3 with the RBI, a walk, and one run scored. The Brewers' no. 2-rated prospect has a hit in each of his first two games with Nashville and rides a seven-game hitting streak overall after ending his rehab stint with a hit in his final five games in the Arizona Complex League.

EVERYDAY EDDIE: Eddie Rosario extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a walk in the first inning. He has reached base in all 15 games he has played in with Nashville and 28 of the 29 total Triple-A games he has played in this year including his start with Oklahoma City to begin the year. Rosario did see his nine-game hitting streak come to an end after going 0-for-2. It was just the fourth Triple-A game this year in which he was unable to get a hit.

SHOWING OUR TOBIAS: Tobias Myers worked a season-high 6.0 IP and earned his first quality start since September 7, 2024, against the Colorado Rockies. Myers allowed five hits and three runs while also setting his season-high with nine strikeouts. It is the most strikeouts he has had since having 11 during his last quality start. Thursday night was his 14th career game with 9+ strikeouts in 180 career regular season Major League and minor league games. It's the eighth quality start by a Nashville starter on the year and first since Jacob Misiorowski tossed one back on May 15th on the road in Memphis.

WELL, THIS IS NEW: The loss on Thursday night was just the second of the year in which the Sounds outhit their opponent. Nashville outhit Gwinnett 7-6 and entered the game 21-1 on the year when doing so. The Sounds are also 27-11 on the year now in games in which they have scored the first run. Including the three runs on Thursday night, the Sounds own a +55 run differential on the season in the first three innings of the game in 2025.







International League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.