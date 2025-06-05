Bats Comeback Ruined, Losing Streak Extended to Nine

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Despite surging back from a four-run deficit to tie the game in the seventh inning, the Louisville Bats' comeback was ultimately wiped away as the Norfolk Tides took the lead in the ninth. The Bats came up empty in the bottom of the frame, spoiling their comeback hopes and falling, 6-5. Ultimately, Norfolk's power was too potent as the Bats losing streak extended to nine.

The Tides continued to burn the Bats with the long ball, and they wasted no time doing so tonight. Two batters in, Louisville righty Randy Wynne's start was derailed by back-to-back blasts from Jordan Westburg and Gary Sanchez, putting Norfolk up, 2-0. The Tides continued their slugging surge in the second, as Jeremiah Jackson and Ramon Laureano both went deep. Two innings in, Norfolk tallied four homers.

After those rough frames, Wynne seemed to settle in, sitting the Tides down in order in the third and fourth. Without any run support from Louisville's offense, Wynne exited with the Bats trailing 4-0.

When Louisville turned to its bullpen, Norfolk continued to send balls into the seats. Sam Benschoter minimized damage in four innings of work, but surrendering the Tides' fifth homer of the night that stretched Norfolk's advantage to five.

Tides starter Cameron Weston cruised through the first five innings, fanning seven as he kept Louisville at bay. Finally, in the sixth the Bats broke through. Blake Dunn got the frame started with a single and Jeimer Candelario, in his first game of a rehab assignment, followed that up with a double to right to put Louisville on the board. The Bats kept it going as Edwin Ríos brought Candelario home with a single.

While Norfolk used its power to send balls out of the yard, the Bats caught up by putting balls in play. By doing so, Louisville mounted a comeback on the basepaths.

One inning later, the tides turned for the Bats as their comeback came to fruition. A walk and single from P.J. Higgins and Davis Wendzel, respectively, put runners on the corners, bringing the tying run to the plate. Dunn kept the Bats rally going, lacing a single to score Higgins. Two batters later, Christian Encarnacion-Strand delivered with two outs, plating Wendzel and putting the tying run at third. Norfolk righty Nick Richmond continued to struggle, throwing a wild pitch to bring Dunn home and knot the game.

Grant Wolfram (W, 1-3) shut the Bats down in the eighth, sending it to the ninth inning deadlocked, 5-5. Terrin Vavra kicked off the top half with a single off Luis Mey (L, 1-2), and a two-out double from Fernando Peguero sent him racing home. As Vavra rounded third, the Bats hurled the ball in from right field, looking to gun the runner down at the plate. Though the throw was in time, a hard slide from Vavra knocked the ball out of Higgins' glove, and Norfolk took a 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the frame, Louisville threatened with two outs as Dunn and Rece Hinds reached. However, that threat dissipated as righty Houston Roth (S, 2) got Encarnacion-Strand to pop up, ending the game.

The Bats (24-35) losing streak grows to nine, and they will try to snap it on Friday night against the Tides (23-36). First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 1080.







