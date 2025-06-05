Montgomery Hits a Pair of Homers in Knights Loss

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights dropped Thursday night's game to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 11-4 despite some impressive individual performances. Lehigh Valley built a sizable lead early and kept Charlotte from closing the gap down the stretch.

Colson Montgomery was one of the standouts for the Knights. Montgomery clobbered a solo Home Run over the centerfield wall in his first at-bat. Then in the fifth inning, Montgomery destroyed a two-run Home Run onto Mint Street for his second multi-homer game of the season.

Dru Baker also came through with a multi-hit performance. Baker recorded a pair of hits and a run scored playing in just his sixth game with Charlotte since being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays. Brooks Baldwin also shined for the Knights with an RBI double and a pair of walks.

Lehigh Valley's early offense made it difficult for Charlotte to compete for the win; however, Chase Plymell, Tyler Gilbert, Penn Murfee, Chris Rodriguez, and James Karinchak all logged quality appearances out of the bullpen.

The Knights will attempt to bounce back on Friday night. The first pitch from Truist Field is set for 6:05pm ET.







