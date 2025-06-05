Norfolk Hits Five More Homers For Third Straight Win

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Norfolk Tides (23-36) defeated the Louisville Bats (24-35) 6-5 Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Following their six-homer outburst last night, Norfolk hits five more home runs enroute to their third straight win vs. the Bats. They now have 15 home runs through the first three games in Louisville.

The Tides have seen plenty of big leaguers this season, as they have been home to nine different Orioles players for rehab assignments this year. Jordon Westburg (1-4, HR, RBI), who is playing in his sixth rehab game, delivered his first home run with Norfolk as the second batter of the game. Gary Sánchez (1-3, HR, RBI), who is in his second game of his rehab, followed up Westburg's blast with a home run of his own. Sánchez has now homered in both games with Norfolk. Ramón Laureano (1-3, HR, RBI) would hit a solo shot in the second inning for his first as a Tide.

Jeremiah Jackson (2-4, HR, RBI), who had two home runs last night in his second career Triple-A game, went yard again to lead off the second inning, and is now batting .462 with three home runs and four RBI in three games at the Triple-A level. Dylan Beavers (2-4, HR, RBI) got in on the homer parade as he launched his fourth of the season in the sixth to make it a 5-0 Norfolk lead. Fernando Peguero (1-3, 2B, RBI) would come through with a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the ninth to put the Tides up 6-5.

Cameron Weston came through with a quality start, going 6.0 innings and allowing two runs (2 ER) on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. He would not be credited with a decision, as Louisville would tie it up at five in the bottom of the seventh. Jeimer Candelario, who is on MLB rehab for the Cincinnati Reds, went 1-for-4 with an RBI double to open the scoring for the Bats. Houston Roth (1-0, 1.17) earned his second career Triple-A save to close out the game.

Norfolk will go for four in a row tomorrow at 7:15 PM in Louisville. The Tides will be sending LHP Trevor Rogers (0-2, 6.63) to the mound opposite RHP Chase Pety (1-4, 3.31) and the Bats.







