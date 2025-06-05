Strong Pitching Aids in Jacksonville's 6-2 Win over Durham

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thanks to Adam Mazur's season-high six innings and eight strikeouts, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Durham Bulls 6-2 Thursday night in front of 5,468 fans at VyStar Ballpark.

After falling behind in the top of the sixth, the Jumbo Shrimp (36-24) regained the lead and never looked back in the bottom of the sixth. Andrew Pintar reached on a fielder's choice. A stolen base coupled with a base hit from Albert Almora Jr. evened the contest at two. In the ensuing at-bat, Brian Navarreto (3) clobbered a two-run home run, giving Jacksonville a two-run advantage, 4-2.

Jacksonville added an insurance run tin the seventh. With two outs, Joe Mack reached on an error and Pauley smashed a double, scoring Mack giving the Jumbo Shrimp a three-run advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp extended their lead to four in the eighth. With one out, Almora Jr. sliced a double and scored two batters later on an RBI single by Harrison Spohn.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's offense came out firing in the bottom of the first. With one out, Matt Mervis reached on an error and Mack was hit by a pitch. Pauley laced a single loading the bases and Andrew Pintar hit a sac fly scoring the first run for the Shrimp.

After five scoreless frames, the Durham Bulls' (33-27) bats awoke in the top of the sixth. Peters drew a walk to start the frame and Tanner Murray (7) clobbered a two-run homer, putting the Bulls in front 2-1.

Jacksonville and Durham continue the series Friday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Robinson Piña (4-2, 3.30 ERA) will start on the mound for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Kyle Gibson (0-1, 4.50 ERA) gets the ball for the Bulls. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

