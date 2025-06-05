Batten's Ninth-Inning Single Helps Stripers Snap Road Skid

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Matthew Batten's two-out RBI single scoring Carlos Rodriguez lifted the Gwinnett Stripers (24-36) to a last-at-bat 4-3 victory over the Nashville Sounds (35-24) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. The come-from-behind win snapped Gwinnett's six-game road losing streak.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers fell behind early for the second consecutive game as the Sounds loaded the bases in the first inning and took a 2-0 lead on sacrifice flies by Bobby Dalbec and Ernesto Martinez Jr. In the third, Nashville made it 3-0 on an RBI single by Jeferson Quero. Gwinnett rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the fourth as Jonathan Ornelas and Rodriguez both singled and James McCann belted a 394-foot three-run home run (6) to left. Still tied 3-3 in the ninth, Rodriguez reached on a strike three wild pitch and scored on Batten's RBI single through the right side of the infield. Wander Suero (S, 7) worked around a one-out single in the ninth to close out the 4-3 win.

Key Contributors: McCann (1-for-3, homer, 3 RBIs) and Batten (1-for-4, RBI) combined to drive in all four of Gwinnett's runs, while Rodriguez (2-for-4) scored twice. Following 5.0 innings from starter Ian Anderson (5 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO), relievers Austin Cox, Michael Petersen, Jesse Chavez (W, 1-0), and Suero combined for 4.0 scoreless, two-hit innings. Seigler went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored for Nashville.

Noteworthy: Batten's RBI single provided Gwinnett's sixth last-at-bat win of the year. All six of McCann's homers have come since May 1, a stretch in which he's batting .312 with 23 RBIs and a .947 OPS. The Stripers improve to 5-0 when tied after seven innings and 6-1 when tied after eight innings this season.

Next Game (Friday, June 6): Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Davis Daniel (3-3, 3.30 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Logan Henderson (5-1, 2.18 ERA) for the Sounds. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 10): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Get ready to laugh on Meme Night as we share fan favorite memes gone viral across the globe. The Stripers will dawn the Xolos de Gwinnett identity as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







International League Stories from June 5, 2025

