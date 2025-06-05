Knights Pitcher Owen White Headed to the Major Leagues

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Earlier today, the Chicago White Sox recalled Charlotte Knights pitcher Owen White. White has been a member of the Knights roster since Opening Day of this year.

White, 25, is 0-5 with a 5.24 ERA (26 ER/44.2 IP) and 36 strikeouts over nine starts with the Knights this season, his first in the organization after being claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers on February 17. Owen pitched five shutout innings in a start at Jacksonville in April and recorded a 1.76 ERA across his first three starts with Charlotte.

White, 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, has gone 19-21 with a 4.48 ERA (183 ER/368.0 IP) and 363 strikeouts in 87 career games (70 starts) over five minor-league seasons. He also appeared in five games, in relief, with the Rangers in 2023-24, posting a 16.71 ERA (13 ER/7.0 IP).

White will wear uniform No. 67 with the White Sox.







International League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.