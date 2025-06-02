Gwinnett Stripers' Nathan Wiles Named International League Pitcher of the Week

June 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Minor League Baseball today named Gwinnett Stripers right-hander Nathan Wiles the International League Pitcher of the Week for May 26-June 1.

The 26-year-old Wiles made one start during the week, on May 29 vs. Jacksonville. In his team-leading fourth quality start of the year, he pitched 6.0 scoreless, three-hit innings, walked none, and struck out seven. Wiles ranked among league pitching leaders for the week in ERA (T-1st, 0.00), WHIP (4th, 0.50), and BAA (T-11th, .150).

It is the first International League weekly award for Wiles, who spent the previous three seasons with the Durham Bulls (2022-24). It is the 31st Pitcher of the Week award earned by a Gwinnett player all-time, first since Allan Winans won for June 3-9, 2024.

Wiles, acquired by the Atlanta Braves via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on March 21, 2025, is 1-4 with a 2.33 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and .213 BAA in nine starts with the Stripers this season. Through June 2, he ranks among IL leaders in WHIP (3rd), ERA (5th), BAA (8th), and strikeouts (T-13th, 53).

Wiles and the Stripers begin a six-game road series against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 3. First pitch from First Horizon Park is set for 7:35 p.m. ET. Listen to the game on MyCountry993.com, or stream live on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV.







