Storm Chasers Secure Series Split with Saints in 6-3 Victory

June 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chaser drew a series split with the St. Paul Saints after a 6-3-win Sunday night.

Left-handed starter Rich Hill made his Storm Chasers debut in Sunday night's game. St. Paul quickly took a 2-0 lead on a 2-run home run in the top of the first inning, but Hill settled in, throwing scoreless 2nd and 3rd innings, striking out 4 with a 1-2-3 second inning.

Omaha's first hit of the night came on an MJ Melendez single in the bottom of the second inning. Melendez advanced to 2nd base on a steal, moving to third after Peyton Wilson grounded out. Diego Castillo followed with an RBI double, scoring Melendez from third. Brian O'Keefe reached on a two-base throwing error that put Castillo on 3rd base. The Chasers took a 3-2 lead after Nick Pratto hit an RBI double that plated Castillo and O'Keefe.

The Saints responded in the top of the 4th with a solo home run, tying the game at 3-3. Omaha regained a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the 5th inning. Jac Caglianone walked, and Melendez hit a 2-run, go-ahead home run, his third homer in two games.

Jacob Wallace relieved Hill in the 6th inning and worked a scoreless inning. Sam Long made his fourth major league rehab appearance with Omaha, throwing for a scoreless 7th inning. In the bottom half of the frame, Cam Devanney doubled, advancing to third on a Melendez ground out. Wilson hit a sacrifice fly to score Devanney, extending Omaha's lead to 6-3.

Junior Fernàndez took the mound for Wallace and worked a scoreless 8th. Trevor Richards closed the game for Omaha, sealing the 6-3 final score.

Devanney finished the night 2-for-4 with a double, Melendez went 2-for-4 with his home run and 2 RBI, and Castillo went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks.

After an off day on Monday, The Storm Chasers will begin a 7-game, 6-day series with the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday, June 3. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park, with right-handed pitcher John Gant scheduled to pitch.







