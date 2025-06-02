Time Flies When You'Re Having Fun During Saints June 3-8 Homestand

June 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - In a galaxy far, far away time stands still. It's 2015 and we're setting the tone with some cringy things at CHS Field. We're kickin' back, feet up, and searchin' for our long lost shaker of salt. Over the years our ballpark has been anything but a chamber of secrets and more of an all-inclusive melting pot. We won't disable our creativity. Instead, we'll ramp up the fun during our June 3-8 homestand.

Tuesday, June 3 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees), 7:07 p.m. - The Ick presented by Minneapolis College

We are leaning hard into the awkward this season, or at least for one night. Picture this: a ceremonial first floss dance by someone's dad in Crocs, followed by a stadium-wide reading of old high school love letters over the PA system. Fans can compete in a "Nails on a Chalkboard" scream-off, while the seventh inning stretch features a dramatic reenactment of the most uncomfortable family dinner arguments. Welcome to The Ick night, presented by Minneapolis College, where we bring the cringy to life. And yes, there will be someone walking around offering warm milk and pineapple pizza. It's uncomfy, it's weird, it's hilarious, it's what we do best: turning cringe into humor. Talk about all the cringy things that have happened in your life on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Wednesday, June 4 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 7:07 p.m. - Celebrating 10 Years At CHS Field With Our Friends At CHS

It's hard to believe that 10 years have come and gone. From May 21, 2015 until today we've shared so many memories together and it's only fitting that we come together to celebrate a decade at CHS Field with our friends at CHS. From the one-handed bat catch on Opening Day by a fan holding a beer, to a ballpark-wide pillow fight, the largest game of Twister, an unforgettable pillow fight, and the Astro the Grouch Talking giveaway, the moments have been aplenty. The baseball has been just as memorable. Whether it was the win during that very first game, to the 74-26 record in the inaugural season, to Kevin Millar's incredible home run on June 24, 2017, to the Saints ending their 15-year title drought in 2019, we have celebrated so many incredible on field memories. Let's all come together on this day and reminisce. Take it all in on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, June 5 vs. Scranton/Wilke-Barre RailRiders, 7:07 p.m. - Welcome To Margaritaville Delivered to you by Custom One

Since 1993, the St. Paul Saints have made sure when you enter the ballpark you leave all your troubles behind. Let the wind blow through your hair, grab your lost shaker of salt, and just chill on this Margaritaville night brought to you by Custom One. If you're an old man, put on your tank top. Cruise our gift shop, smell our amazing food, and try not to blow out your flip flops. We've got frozen concoctions that will help you hang on, strum your six-string in our front porch swing seats, and feel free to stay here all season. If you're going to do a Margaritaville Night, then you better do it on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, June 6 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 7:07 p.m. - Star Wars Night, In A Ballpark Not So Far Away, followed by post-game Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy Center

Where does Princess Leia shop for Father's Day? At the Darth Maul. How does Darth Vader like his toast? On the dark side. This day is no laughing matter. Rebellions may be built on hope, but this day is built on fun and entertainment. Today we will let go of our pride and do what is requested of us on our Star Wars night. The Force Runs Strong in Our Family as you will not Sense Much Fear in Us. We will not allow the Republic to fall under the control of a Dark Lord of the Sith. A special Star Wars package is available that comes complete with a ticket, lightsaber and Jedi training. Stick around after the game for fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of Star Wars.

Saturday, June 7 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 6:37 p.m. - Harry Potter Night, Welcome to HOGwartz

We're bringing a little bit of magic to the ballpark with Harry Potter Night, and it's going to be mischief managed. Fans can expect to see wizards and witches in the stands, waving their wands (or foam fingers, because let's be real) and cheering for their favorite "House" team, whether it's the Gryffindor squad or the Hufflepuff, um, 'underdogs'. Mudonna might even show up dressed as a giant, slightly confused Hippogriff, and let's hope the players don't accidentally turn their bats into owls mid-game. Between enchanted hot dogs, Quidditch-inspired relay races, and a sorting ceremony that probably doesn't involve a hat, this night promises to be one for the wizarding books. Just don't be surprised if the beer stand runs out of Butterbeer, those magical drinks can disappear faster than a Nimbus 2000. The team will wear specialty Harry Potter uniforms that will be auctioned off. We're pretty sure there was a tropical Island in the Harry Potter World, so put on your flowery shirt and enjoy a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, June 8 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 2:07 p.m. - Disability Hub Day presented by Disability Hub MN

Want to know your health insurance options? Perhaps you want to learn new skills to reach your goals. How about living wherever you want and get the help you need? We'll have the answer to all that and more during Disability Hub Day presented by Disability Hub MN. Disability Hub MN is a free statewide resource network that helps you solve problems, navigate the system and plan for your future. They help you create your best life, your way. They can help you understand where you can work and how much you can work plus how you can be more instrumental in your community. They have the years of experience fitting all of this together. After the game, kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (June 28 and September 13) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.







