It's Corn: 'Pigs to Rebrand as Cornholers to Honor the Lehigh Valley's Favorite Tailgate Game

June 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Imagine: It's 72 degrees and sunny. The grill is flaming, the smell of charcoaling meats wafts to your nostrils, and an ice-cold beverage sits in a koozie gripped by your hand in the Coca-Cola Park parking lot. First pitch is still hours away, and time has to be killed. There is only one answer to how to burn the minutes until gates open: A game to pass the time, a game to show off your athletic prowess over fellow tailgaters, a game that no tailgate, lawn party, or outdoor social gathering is complete without: Cornhole!

In honor of the America's favorite tailgating game, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will become the Lehigh Valley Cornholers on Saturday, September 6, when they take on the Toledo Mud Hens at Coca-Cola Park.

As the reigning MiLB attendance champion, the IronPigs know a thing or two about tailgating and throwing a good party. Neither is complete without some bags to throw around!

Cornhole is an American institution, be it in the backyard, at parking lots of sporting events, or even now in professionally sanctioned tournaments! Now, Cornhole takes the diamond, as the IronPigs wear specially designed Cornhole jerseys and hats on September 6.

The jersey base is green, the color of the preferred playing surface for Cornhole (the backyard grass). The wordmark across the front features an anthropomorphized ear of corn, tossing a bag at the 'O' in Cornholers which doubles as the hole of the Cornhole board. The back of the jersey has the Cornhole board for the bottom half with the board adorned with two bags already and a third bag midair heading for a 'Cornhole'. The bag in midflight will house the number of the player wearing the jersey.

The hat has the eponymous ear of corn holding a bag while popping out of the hole in the board. The base of the hat is the wood color of a normal board while the brim is the same green of the jersey.

The Cornholers look features hats, jerseys, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and other accessories. The full line of merchandise is available now at the IronPigs Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park or online at shopironpigs.com.

When the IronPigs play as the Cornholers on September 6, they will also be hosting a Cornhole Tournament at Coca-Cola Park! In collaboration with Coal Cracker Cornhole, the tournament begins at 11:00 a.m. with gates opening at 10:30 a.m. Registered teams will receive:

- Guaranteed 6 games (minimum).

- Play four rounds (rounders) for seeding.

- Field will then be split into a competitive, social, & backyard divisions for double elimination tournament (based on seeding)

- The championship matches will take place on the field at Coca-Cola Park following the conclusion of that night's game against Toledo!

- Each team will receive Two (2) tickets to the game.

- Buffet and soft drinks are included during the game.

There is also a spectator pass available (allows early entry to watch the tournament and buffet during the game). For all registration information/inquiries please email coalcrackercornhole@gmail.com or visit the Scoreholio app HERE.

The IronPigs will play as the Cornholers on Saturday, September 6 against the Toledo Mud Hens. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Game worn Cornholers jerseys will be auctioned off and caps raffled off via IronPigs Charities with proceeds benefiting Dream Come True.

Tickets for the September 6th Cornholers game are available now and you can secure your seats by going to www.ironpigsbaseball.com, stopping by the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park, or by calling (610) 841-PIGS (7447).

