Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: June 3-8 vs. Iowa

June 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

TUESDAY, JUNE 3 VS. IOWA CUBS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 PM

RHP JOHN GANT (0-0, 15.19 ERA) vs. RHP Connor Noland (4-3, 4.17 ERA)

Pitch in for the Pantry: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items and receive one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry | Presented by Conagra Brands

First 100 Free on the Green: FNBO cardholders can present their card at the Werner Park box office and receive up to 4 free Leonard Management McDonald's Berm Tickets | Presented by FNBO

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4 VS. IOWA CUBS

FIRST PITCH: 1:05 P.M. | GATES: 12:00 PM

RHP HENRY WILLIAMS (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs. RHP Tommy Romero (0-0, 3.21 ERA)

SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER: The Storm Chasers and Cubs are making up a postponed game from March 30. Originally at Iowa, the I-Cubs will be the home team in Game 1 of a split doubleheader. The two games on Wednesday will be 7 inning games and individual tickets for the two games must be purchased separately, as the stadium will be cleared between games

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your dog to Werner Park to enjoy the game! Dogs must be registered before entering the park. Fans with dogs are invited to sit in the berm and section 101 | Presented by Merck Animal Health

THURSDAY, JUNE 5 VS. IOWA CUBS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 PM

RHP Thomas Hatch (2-3, 4.59 ERA) vs. RHP Kenta Maeda (0-1, 24.30 ERA)

$3 Thursday: Get tickets*, 12 oz Busch Light cans, and select concessions for $3 each, while supplies last. *Tickets are $3.00 at the Werner Park box office or $5.16 when purchased online | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

FRIDAY, JUNE 6 VS. IOWA CUBS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 PM

RHP Chandler Champlain (1-2, 9.06 ERA) vs. RHP Will Sanders (1-0, 7.20 ERA)

Children's Nebraska Night: This night is all about the kids, featuring a character appearance by Bluey & Bingo! | Presented by Children's Nebraska

Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show! | Presented by Pediatric Dental Specialties

SATURDAY, JUNE 7 VS. IOWA CUBS

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 PM

LHP Rich Hill (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. TBD

Runza®s Night: Join us for the best annual tradition in MiLB! The Chasers will play as the Omaha Runza®s in specialty uniforms and we'll serve Runza® Sandwiches on the concourse | Presented by Runza

Runza Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 ticketed fans receive a Runza Hawaiian Shirt. Sizes M and XL only | Presented by Runza

BANDS & BREWS - STRANGE PLEASURES: Enjoy live music from Strange Pleasures, $2 Ale Storm cans, and $2 Pepsi cans at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar until first pitch | Presented by J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises

SUNDAY, JUNE 8 VS. IOWA CUBS

FIRST PITCH: 5:05 P.M. | GATES: 4:00 PM

RHP John Gant (0-0, 15.19 ERA) vs. RHP Peter Solomon (0-1, 5.52 ERA)

Rally Towel Giveaway: The first 1,000 ticketed fans receive a Storm Chasers rally towel | Presented by Chick-fil-A Bellevue

Bellevue Community Night: We invite fans from the Bellevue area out to Werner Park | Presented by Leonard Management McDonald's

Family Funday - face painters: Fun for the whole family featuring face painters! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine

kids run the bases: Kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 7 games on MiLB TV or Bally Sports Live. The entire series can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and NewsTalk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

ALL-TIME SERIES: 550-522 (.513)

LAST YEAR: 12-9 (.571)

LAST SERIES: March 28-30 at Iowa, 1-1, 3rd game postponed to be made up Wednesday, June 4 at 1:05 p.m. CT

LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: August 6-11, 2024, 3-3

FAMILIAR FACES

TREVOR RICHARDS: Current Omaha RHP opened the 2025 season with Iowa. He signed a Minor League contract with the Cubs in January 2025 and appeared in 7 games for the I-Cubs between March and April, going 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA and 12 strikeouts.

BIJAN RADEMACHER: Omaha's 3rd-year hitting coach was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2012. He played 3 seasons with the I-Cubs from 2016-2018, appearing in 243 games, hitting .272 (191-for-701) with 10 home runs.

BALLPARK BITES

Experience the exciting new offerings at Werner Park this season:

Stormy's Gator Tornad'r: Grilled gator meat, pickled onions, red cabbage, pineapple pico de gallo, and sweet chili served on pita bread. Served all season long at Hotdog Nation.

Dugout Double Delight: Burger patty, pulled pork, cole slaw, and chile lime aioli. Served at The Show concessions stand.







