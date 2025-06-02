White Sox Name Kyle Teel Minor League Player of the Month

June 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox announced Charlotte Knights Catcher, Kyle Teel, has been named the organization's Minor League Player of the Month for the month of May. The White Sox also named Birmingham's Jake Palisch as their MiLB Pitcher of the Month.

During the month of May, Teel recorded a .333/.444/.613 slash line (25-for-75) with five Home Runs, six doubles, 16 runs scored, 14 RBI and a 1.057 OPS in 22 games played. Kyle hit safely in 19 of those 22 games and reached base safely in all but one.

Teel's on-base percentage of .444 in the month of May ranked fourth best in the International League while his .613 was the eighth highest among hitters in the IL.

The Mahwah, New Jersey native holds the longest reach base streak of any player in the International League this year (34), as well as the longest hitting streak in the league (19).

Teel was named by Minor League Baseball as the IL Player of the Week during the week of May 19 - May 25. The University of Virginia product was acquired by the Chicago White Sox on December 11, 2024, in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Kyle was drafted in the 1st round of the 2023 draft.

Teel and the Knights return to Truist Field on Tuesday, June 3 to open up a six-game homestand against Lehigh Valley.







International League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.