Knights Battle Back Late But Fall in the End

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY- The Charlotte Knights showcased their no-quit attitude and resilient style of play against the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday night. Charlotte overcame a late three-run deficit to pull even; however, Buffalo delivered their third walk-off win of the series with a Home Run in the bottom of the ninth.

The Bisons struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Charlotte's Nick Maton leveled the game 1-1 in the top of the second. Maton connected with his second Home Run of the season; a line drive that flew over the right field wall.

Charlotte had a great opportunity to go in front in the top of the sixth inning. The Knights put runners at second and third with no outs but were unable to capitalize. The Bisons took advantage of the momentum swing and plated three runs in the bottom half. Buffalo led 4-1 after six.

The Knights generated another rally in the top of the eighth and this time they cashed in. Andrew Vaughn plated Dominic Fletcher with an RBI double. Later in the stanza, Tristan Gray tied the game, 4-4, with a two-run single that brought home Vaughn and Tim Elko.

It appeared the game was heading to extra innings after the Bisons were held scoreless in the eighth and the first two Buffalo batters in the ninth were sat down. Unfortunately, Ryan McCarty hit a walk-off Home Run over the left field wall and the Knights were dealt a 5-4 defeat.

Vaughn led the way offensively with a 3-for-5 performance while Fletcher and Jacob Amaya each contributed two hits. James Karinchak and Peyton Pallette each pitched two scoreless innings out of the Charlotte bullpen.

