'Play Ball Weekend' Free Clinic with Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Program Returns on Saturday, June 14

The Buffalo Bisons want to inspire everyone to 'Play Ball.' Whether it's developing the ability to drive the ball to the opposite field or just running as fast as you can around the bases, just getting on the diamond and playing our National Pastime brings out the future stars of the game while also providing healthy exercise and uniting friends and communities.

That's why the Bisons have once again teamed up with Major League Baseball and the Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Program to be part of MLB's ' 2025 Play Ball Weekend.' with a FREE 1-Day Clinic to give kids a great chance to learn, play and just have fun with the greatest game in the world! This year's clinic is Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Walden Park (Bakos) in Buffalo

Open to the first 200 kids aged 5-16 (REGISTRATION IS OPEN), the clinic will include instruction on hitting, fielding, throwing, catching and running before a complimentary lunch is served. All participants will then be able to participate in a Home Run Derby competition. All kids also receive a complimentary ticket to the Bisons home game on Saturday, June 28 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and a FREE Franklin Bat & Ball Set.







