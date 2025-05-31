Andrew Hoffmann Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Andrew Hoffmann

(Omaha Storm Chasers, Credit: Minda Haas Kuhlmann) Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Andrew Hoffmann(Omaha Storm Chasers, Credit: Minda Haas Kuhlmann)

PAPILLION, NEB. - Omaha Storm Chasers right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffmann made his MLB debut for the Kansas City Royals on Friday, May 30, 2025, in their game at Kauffmann Stadium against the Detroit Tigers, the seventh Storm Chaser to debut in the Major Leagues this season and the fifth to do so with the Royals.

The 25-year-old's contact was selected by the Royals Wednesday, and he pitched the final two innings of Kansas City's series opener with Detroit Friday night, allowing 2 runs over 2.0 innings, while striking out 4.

With his appearance Friday, Hoffmann is the 342nd player in franchise history that has made their MLB debut after playing for the Triple-A Omaha club. The Plainfield, Ill. native is in his fifth season of professional baseball, after being selected by the Braves in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Illinois and traded to Kansas City in July 2022. All three players the Royals acquired in the trade with Atlanta have now reached the Major Leagues: Drew Waters (August 2022 MLB debut), CJ Alexander (June 2024 MLB debut) and Hoffmann.

2025 marks Hoffman's third season at the Triple-A level, reaching Omaha for the first time in August 2023, with 52 appearances (19 starts) for the Storm Chasers over the last three seasons.

Across 19 outings for the Storm Chasers in 2025, Hoffmann with 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA (8 ER in 25.1 IP) and 37 strikeouts to just 9 walks. His 13.14 K/9 ranks seventh this season among Triple-A pitchers (min. 25.0 IP), while his 4.11 K/BB lead Omaha pitchers (min. 20.0 IP).

Hoffmann began his career as a starter, before transitioning to the bullpen in July 2024. Since 2023, his 149 strikeouts are the 4th-most of any Omaha pitcher, while 129.1 IP with the Storm Chasers are the 6th-most across the last three years.

Hoffmann is the fifth Storm Chasers player this season to get called up to Kansas City, pass last season's total of four debuts with the Royals. and is the seventh overall to make their Major League debut in 2025. Utility player Tyler Tolbert (2024-25) made his MLB debut with the Royals on March 31 at Milwaukee, while left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk (2023-25) made his MLB debut with the Royals on April 15 at New York (AL), left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron (2024-25) made his MLB debut with the Royals on April 30 at Tampa Bay and outfielder John Rave (2022-25) made his MLB debut with the Royals earlier this week, on May 26. Additionally, right-handed pitcher Noah Murdock (2024) has debuted with the Athletics in March and infielder Ryan Fitzgerald (2024) debuted two weeks ago with the Twins.

