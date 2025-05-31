Norfolk Swept By Lehigh Valley In Doubleheader

NORFOLK, Va --- The Norfolk Tides (20-35) was swept by Lehigh Valley (40-16) in a doubleheader on Saturday at Harbor Park. Norfolk fell in extras in game one, losing 5-4 in the eighth inning. The IronPigs then took game two, 5-1.

In game one, Lehigh managed to score the first run of the game in the second. They scored after grounding into a double play. Tides starter Trevor Rogers would only allow one more run in the sixth inning, and RBI single by Payton Henry. Rogers exited as the pitcher of record, going 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out two batters.

Norfolk went on to score four unanswered from the third inning through the fifth. It started with a go-ahead two-run homer by Vimael Machín in the third inning. David Bañuelos knocked an RBI double in the fourth to extend the Tides lead. Norfolk scored one more on an RBI fielder's choice to score their final run of the night. Machín was the offensive start for Norfolk, going 4-for-4 with a double and the two-run homer.

Lehigh Valley managed a comeback late in the game, doing so during a rainstorm. After Henry knocked his RBI hit in the sixth, the IronPigs tied it up in the seventh on an RBI single by Otto Kemp and an RBI double by Christian Arroyo to force extra innings. In the eighth, Henry came through yet again with what would be the game-winning RBI single to win game one, 5-4.

Game two wouldn't start until 9:05 pm due to inclement weather. It was all Lehigh Valley from the start, scoring four unanswered runs. Otto Kemp highlighted the offensive prowess with his league leading 13th home run of the season. Norfolk wouldn't break the scoring open until the sixth inning when Terrin Vavra knocked an RBI single. Lehigh Valley capped their win with one more run in the seventh, completing the doubleheader sweep in a 5-1.

The series finale is set for tomorrow, with first pitch at 1:05 pm. RHP Chayce McDermott (0-1, 3.97) is on the hill for Norfolk while Lehigh Valley has RHP Alan Rangel (3-0, 5.26) as their probable.







