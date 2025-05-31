IronPigs Sweep Twin Bill to Become First Team to 40 Wins

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Norfolk, Virginia - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (40-16) became the first team in baseball (Major League or MiLB) to reach the 40-win plateau as they swept a doubleheader from the Norfolk Tides (20-35), winning the first game 5-4 in eight innings before taking the second game 5-1.

Game One

A groundball double play got the 'Pigs the first run of the game in the second, but a two-run homer for Vimael Machin put the Tides ahead in the third.

David Bañuelos doubled home a run with two outs in the fourth to make it 3-1 Norfolk and a run-scoring fielder's choice in the fifth put the Tides up 4-1.

Payton Henry brought the 'Pigs to within two with an RBI single in the sixth which proved pivotal as the 'Pigs rallied in the seventh.

Otto Kemp made it a one-run game in the seventh with an RBI single before Christian Arroyo tied the game with an RBI double.

In the extra frame, Henry drove in the winning run with a base hit before Michael Mercado (1-0) retired the side in order to finish it off for the 'Pigs, 5-4. Mercado worked two scoreless frames for the win, allowing just two hits and a walk, striking out two.

Kade Strowd (1-2) took the loss for the Tides, allowing one unearned run on a hit, striking out one.

Game Two

While the 'Pigs needed a furious last inning rally to stage a comeback in the first game, game two proved to be a much breezier time for the 'Pigs.

The 'Pigs took the lead in the second as a grounder was misplayed, allowing Cal Stevenson to score the game's first run.

Otto Kemp got the green light on a 3-0 pitch and demolished a solo homer in the third, his league-leading 13th of the season, to make it 2-0. Arroyo followed later in the frame with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

Rodolfo Castro doubled with one out in the fourth and Justin Crawford singled right after to drive him in to push the lead to 4-0.

Norfolk got on the board thanks to a Terrin Vavra RBI single in the fifth, but that was the only run they could manufacture on the night.

Crawford produced a run nearly on his own in the seventh. He singled, stole second, went to third on an errant pickoff attempt, and then scored on a Kemp sacrifice fly, putting the 'Pigs ahead comfortably 5-1.

Nicholas Padilla (2-0) earned the win for the 'Pigs in a bullpen game, working the longest out of the bunch with 2.2 innings. He allowed just one run on three hits and a walk, striking out three. Lucas Sims (S, 1) earned his first save as a 'Pig, working 1.1 scoreless frames, allowing just three walks, striking out one.

Roansy Contreras (2-2) took the loss for the Tides, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk, striking out three in three innings.

The IronPigs and Tides wrap up their series on Sunday, June 1st.. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. with Alan Rangel (3-0, 5.26) on the mound for the 'Pigs and Chayce McDermott (0-1, 3.97) on the bump for the Tides.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

