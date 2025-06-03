'Pigs Pop Three Homers to Blast by Knights

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Charlotte, North Carolina - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (42-16) offense continued to score at a torrid pace, bashing three homers to power by the Charlotte Knights (27-31) 10-6 on Tuesday night at Truist Field.

Kicking things off immediately, Garrett Stubbs got the party going with an RBI single in the first. Óscar Mercado capped the frame with a two-run double.

Brooks Baldwin began Charlotte's day at the plate with a homer before back-to-back RBI doubles for Tim Elko and Dominic Fletcher tied the game.

The first homer of the day for the 'Pigs came in the third as Gabriel Rincones Jr. pounded a two-run shot, his seventh of the season, to give the 'Pigs the lead back, 5-3.

Rodolfo Castro popped the next homer, a solo shot with one away in the fourth, his fourth of the season. The league leader in homers, Otto Kemp, naturally had to join the party, demolishing a three-run homer, his 14th of the year, to make it 9-3.

Corey Julks answered with a solo homer of his own for the Knights in the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-4.

The game stayed at 9-4 until the eighth when Julks came through with an RBI double to cut it to a 9-5 game.

Buddy Kennedy restored the 'Pigs five runs lead with a two-out RBI single in the ninth.

An RBI double for Jacob Amaya got the Knights back to within four, but that was as close as the Knights got before Joel Kuhnel got a double play to end the game.

Michael Mercado (2-0) worked a season-high four innings in relief to earn the win for the 'Pigs, allowing just one run on three hits, striking out three.

Evan McKendry (0-3) took the loss for the Knights, allowing nine runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out one in four innings.

The IronPigs and Knights continue their series on Wednesday, June 4th with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Andrew Painter (2-0, 2.65) goes for the IronPigs wile Charlotte hands the ball to Tyler Schweitzer (1-1, 7.58).

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.