Jacksonville Drops Series Opener to Durham

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Matt Mervis smacked a home run, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Durham Bulls 7-1, contest from VyStar Ballpark.

Locked in a scoreless tie, Dominic Keegan walked to leadoff the second for Durham (33-25). He advanced to second on a wild pitch, scoring two batters later on an RBI single from Tristan Peters giving the Bulls a 1-0 lead.

Leading by a run, Kenny Piper reached on an error and Chandler Simpson singled to start the fifth. With runners at the corners, Ha-Seong Kim smacked a sacrifice fly, extending the Durham lead to two.

The Bulls' bats stayed hot in the sixth. A Bob Seymour single, coupled with a Keegan fielder's choice, gave the Bulls two baserunners to start the frame. Two batters later, Peters (6) smashed a three-run home run, extending the lead to 5-0.

Jacksonville (34-24) answered in the bottom of the sixth. Mervis (1) crushed a leadoff home run, bringing the Jumbo Shrimp within four.

Durham struck again in the seventh inning. With two outs, Tanner Murray doubled and scored on a double from Seymour in the ensuing at-bat, pushing the lead to 6-1.

Leading 6-1, Peters walked to leadoff the eighth for the Bulls. Following a groundout, Andrew Stevenson walked and both runners advanced on a double steal. With runners at second and third, Simpson plated Peters on an RBI groundout, scoring the seventh and final run of the game for Durham.

Jacksonville and Durham will continue the series tomorrow at 7:05 pm. RHP Connor Gillispie (2-0, 4.76 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and Logan Workman (3-2, 4.03 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6 pm for "Wear it Home Wednesday" at VyStar Ballpark. The first 500 fans through the Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza will receive an "Old School Label" Jumbo Shrimp t-shirt presented by Renewal by Andersen and Ambetter Health. Wednesday is also "Charity Begins at Home" where fans can join the Jumbo Shrimp and the Tristyn Bailey Foundation as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night through ticket sales and promotions.







