Will Robertson's Three Home Run Night Leads Bisons to 8-5 Win in Syracuse
June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Syracuse, N.Y. - Will Robertson's historic day at the plate, homering in his first three at-bats on Tuesday night, propelled the Buffalo Bisons to an 8-5 victory over the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night.
He became the first Bisons since Brett Wallace to hit three home runs in a game. Wallace's three home run game came on August 14, 2014 against the Pawtucket Red Sox. Robertson's first home run of the game came with two outs in the top of the first inning off of Syracuse starter Frankie Montas.
In the bottom of the first inning, Syracuse responded quickly when Mets Drew Gilbert split the infield for a single and scored Gilbert Celestino, tying the game 1-1. Soon after, with runners on second and third base, Donovan Walton would hit a three-run home run to give the Mets an early 4-1 lead. The Bisons would commit three errors in the inning, two of which would lead to the four runs for Syracuse.
Buffalo would not go down easily, however. In the third inning, with Riley Tirotta on first, Robertson hit his second home run of the night, closing the gap between the two teams to one run.
The game-tying run would come in the next at-bat when Orelvis Martinez would hit a solo home run to tie the game at 4-4.
The Bisons would continue the offense in the top of fifth inning. Robertson hit his third home run of the game, this time to left-center field for his fourth RBI of the night. The home run that gave Buffalo a 5-4 lead was the last batter Montas would face before left-hander Colin Poche took over.
Martinez would follow this up with a home run of his own, his second, to give the Bisons a 6-4 lead. He and Robertson went back-to-back twice on the night. Entering the game, Buffalo previously had two games in which batters hit back-to-back home runs.
In the sixth inning, Syracuse would chip away at the Buffalo lead, scoring a run of their own off confusion from the Bisons infield, which would let a pop-fly from Luis De Los Santos hit the mound and score Jon Singleton, narrowing Buffalo's lead to 6-5.
In the ninth inning, Robertson and Martinez's great days at the plate would continue as both added insurance runs that extended the Bisons advantage to 8-5.
Robertson ended the night with four hits, including a double and three home runs and adding five RBIs in the victory. He now leads the team with 10 home runs this season and 31 RBIs.
Bisons' starter CJ Van Eyk would go five innings giving up three hits, but no earned runs and striking out three. It was the eighth game in a row Van Eyk would go five or more innings this season, including his time with New Hampshire. He earned his first career Triple-A victory with the effort on Tuesday night.
The Bisons will look to continue their winning ways as they take on Syracuse in the second game of a six-game series at NBT Bank Stadium on Wednesday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with Lazaro Estrada starting for Buffalo. Broadcast coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App and Bisons.com begins at 6:15 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.
