Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 3 at Worcester

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (22-33) vs. Worcester Red Sox (28-28)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Cade Cavalli (2-1, 4.82) vs. RHP Robert Stock (3-2, 3.28)

THE SEVEN DEADLY WINS: The Rochester Red Wings and the Columbus Clippers completed their six-game set on a cold, dreary Sunday afternoon in Downtown Rochester...the Red Wings, looking to earn a series sweep, took home the final game of the set, 4-3, earning their seventh straight victory...3B BRADY HOUSE roped two RBI doubles, and RHP MARQUIS GRISSOM JR. grabbed his first Triple-A save...the Red Wings used their off-day Monday to travel east to Worcester for their first series of 2025 at Polar Park...RHP CADE CAVALLI will take the ball to start for Rochester against WooSox RHP Robert Stock...

The Red Wings are now 11-2 in their last 13 games dating back to 5/18, tied for the second-best record in the International League.

This is Rochester's first seven-game winning streak since 2022 (9 games, 5/7-15).

CHAPPY HOUR: Yesterday, 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO was named International League Player of the Week, for the period 5/26-6/1... across all six games against the Clippers, the Nationals' farmhand hit .429 (9-for-21) with three home runs, two doubles, nine RBI, while adding five walks...among International League hitters across the week, he led the way with 20 total bases, T-1st in home runs and extra-base hits (5), ranked 2nd in SLG (.952), 3rd in OPS (1.508), 4th in RBI, T-4th in hits (9), and 7th in batting average...he also tied for second in all of professional baseball among players with at least 10 plate appearances with runners in scoring position last week (5/26-6/1), batting .625 with eight RBI (T-5th)...he is the first Red Wing to win the award since James Wood in 2024, and is the fifth to win IL Player of the Week since the Red Wings became a Nationals affiliate in 2021...

The Venezuela native is also the first foreign-born Red Wing to earn the distinction since Kennys Vargas in July 2018.

HOW SWEEP IT IS: Sunday marked the Red Wings first six-game sweep since 2022 (5/10-15 at WOR), and first at Innovative Field since the schedule change was implemented in 2021...over the course of the week, Rochester's offense led the International League with 11 home runs, ranked second with 102 total bases, a .505 slugging percentage, and .881 OPS, came in third with 36 RBI, and ranked fourth with a .376 on-base percentage...

11 homers are the most by a Red Wings team in a six-game series since 5/7-12 in 2024 at SWB, and the most at Innovative Field since the schedule changed in 2021.

GRISSLY BEAR: RHP MARQUIS GRISSOM JR., notched his first Triple-A save in Monday's win over Columbus...appearing in his 100th career MiLB game, the Georgia Tech alumnus shut the Clippers out through 1.2 innings of work, picking up a strikeout and the five-out save...he has not allowed an earned run in five consecutive appearances dating back to 5/21 at SYR.

THIS IS OUR HOUSE: 3B BRADY HOUSE, collected a pair of RBI doubles in the series finale which both tied the game, and took the lead for the Wings...the Georgia native is hitting .333 (39-for-117) across 30 games at Innovative Field, while ripping eight homers and nine doubles, while adding on 25 RBI...House leads all Nationals Minor Leaguers in home runs (10), RBI (33), extra-base hits (25), and total bases (108)...additionally, Nationals Player Development named House their Red Wings hitter of the month for May...

Nine doubles at home is tied for the third-most in the International League.

CHAS(E)ING GREATNESS: RHP CHASE SOLESKY worked 5.0 innings of two-run ball on Sunday afternoon, giving up six hits with no walks and six strikeouts...since 5/1, Solesky has pitched to a 3.52 ERA (12 ER/30.2 IP), ranks fourth in the International League with 30.2 innings pitched, and is tied for fifth-most with 33 strikeouts...

In their monthly Minor League awards, Nationals Player Development named the Tulane product Red Wings pitcher of the month for May.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Red Wings offense jumped out in front early in the finale on Sunday, scoring in the first inning via an RBI single from DH JUAN YEPEZ ...Rochester has now scored in the first inning in four consecutive games, the first time a Red Wings team has done so since 6/28-7/2 last season.







