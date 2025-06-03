June 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (28-26) at OMAHA STORM CHASERS (23-32)

Tuesday, June 3 - 7:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Connor Noland (4-3, 4.17) vs. RHP John Gant (3-0, 2.29)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs will take on the Omaha Storm Chasers in the first of a six-game series tonight... Connor Noland is slated to make his 11th start of the season...Omaha is scheduled to start John Gant, who will make his third start of the season.

FALLING SHORT: On the first of June, the I-Cubs fell in the series finale to the Syracuse Mets by a 5-4 score... Carlos Pérez led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI... Jonathon Long also homered for the I-Cubs...Peter Solomon made the start and pitched 3.0 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts... Riley Martin worked 2.0 scoreless frames with two strikeouts.

GOIN' BACK-TO-BACK: Kevin Alcántara and Ben Cowles hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning Saturday night...it marked the second straight night Iowa went back-to-back as Jonathon Long and Carlos Pérez hit back-to-back homers off Anthony Gose ...the I-Cubs have hit back-to-back homers three times this season with the first one coming against the St. Paul Saints on April 16 as Chase Strumpf and Carlos Pérez hit back-to-back homers off of Corey Lewis.

WELCOME, WILL!: Right-handed pitcher Will Sanders made his Triple-A debut Friday night and earned the win after he threw 5.0 innings and allowed four runs on six hits with six strikeouts...he became the first I-Cub to win his Triple-A debut since Connor Noland on July 21, 2024 at Memphis.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Since May 11, Cubs No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin is batting .382 (21-for-55) with nine extra-base hits, seven RBI and 15 walks...he entered the May 11 game batting .204 and enters play today with a .252 batting average...Franklin also tallied a career-high five RBI last Thursday...he tallied a career-high five RBI on May 22 at Columbus which is tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...his 32 walks also rank tied for fifth in the International League this season.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit two home runs Friday night, becoming the fifth Iowa Cub with a multi-homer game this season, joining Matt Shaw (2), Moises Ballesteros (2), Chase Strumpf (2) and Kevin Alcántara ...it marked the second multi-homer game of his career with the other coming on July 23, 2024 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Knoxville...Long ranks among International League leaders in batting average (2nd, .344), hits (3rd, 64), total bases (3rd, 106), OPS (3rd, .980), RBI (4th, 41), slugging percentage (5th, .561), runs scored (T-6th, 35) and OBP (7th, .419).

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin has gone 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA (4 ER in 25.1 IP) with 37 strikeouts in 16 outings this season...Riley has not allowed an earned run in his last 12 appearances (19.1 IP) since April 18...among International League pitchers who have thrown at least 25.0 innings, his ERA ranks fourth.

OUCH!: Iowa's pitching staff issued four hit-by-pitches in Saturday night's game as Frankie Scalzo Jr. beaned a batter and Ethan Roberts hit three guys...the four hit batters is tied for the most by an International League team this season and the most by the I-Cubs since they hit five on Aug. 7, 2021.

THE JAGUAR: Kevin Alcántara homered Saturday night for the second consecutive game...it marked the fifth time in his career he has done so and first since April 20-23, 2024 with Double-A Knoxville.

STORM CHASIN': Iowa and Omaha are set to face each other 21 times during the 2025 season...Iowa went 9-12 vs. the Storm Chasers last year...during the 2025 campaign, the teams have split the two games they have played on March 28-29.

LET'S. PLAY TWO: Iowa and Omaha will play a doubleheader tomorrow after being postponed in Des Moines on March 30...the I-Cubs have gone 6-4 in doubleheaders this season but were swept in their last twin bill by scores of 3-2 and 4-2 vs Syracuse on Wednesday, May 28 at Principal Park.







