Red Wings Fall to WooSox in 10 Innings

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings looked to stay hot and extend their win streak as they opened a road series against the Worcester Red Sox for the first time in 2025. After falling behind early, 3B Brady House launched a homer to cut the lead in half and the Wings' took the lead in the sixth with a pair of runs. Worcester tied it with a two run shot in the bottom of the ninth, and scored three in the 10th to take the series opener, 6-5.

Worcester sparked the offense in the bottom of the third, starting off with a walk from 2B Vaughn Grissom. 3B Blaze Jordan followed by hitting a double down the left field line for his first Triple-A hit, putting runners in scoring position with one out. DH Ryan Noda then delivered a sharp single to right, plating both Grissom and Jordan to break the scoreless tie. By the end of the inning, Worcester led the Red Wings 2-0.

Rochester answered right back in the top of the fourth. 3B Brady House jumped on a four-seam fastball in the zone, and ripped it to deep right center for his team-leading 11th home run of the season. The solo blast cut down Worcester's lead and put the Red Wings on the board, 2-1.

The top of the sixth got underway with LF Darren Baker slapping a single to the right side, and then SS Jackson Cluff dropping a perfectly placed bunt down the third base line for an infield single. Baker was able to score off of a throwing error on the play, and Cluff advanced to third. Two batters later, 2B Trey Lipscomb drilled a line-drive single to left, bringing Cluff home and giving Rochester a 3-2 lead over the WooSox heading into the bottom half of the inning.

The bats stayed silent until the bottom of the ninth, when LF Roman Anthony crushed a towering shot over the center field wall to tie the game at three. With Worcester pushing Rochester into extra innings, CF Andrew Pinckney started the top of the tenth on second base. Darren Baker quickly hit a leadoff single to left field, allowing Pinckney to advance to third. With Jackson Cluff at the plate, Baker stole his 12th base of the season to get himself in scoring position. Cluff then drove a single to right, scoring Pinckney as Baker went to third. While Brady House was in the box, Cluff put pressure on Worcester's defense by stealing second. The rushed throw to get Cluff sailed wide, which brought Baker home while Cluff advanced to third. WooSox pitching was able to escape trouble, and the Red Wings had a 5-3 lead.

Worcester was determined to respond in the bottom of the tenth. Blaze Jordan started on second, and Ryan Noda launched a deep shot to center field, tying the game back up at five. After the homer, CF Trayce Thompson singled to left field and 1B Nathan Hickey followed with a walk. With runners on first and second, C Seby Zavala executed a sacrifice bunt, and a wild throw to third allowed Thompson to trot home and seal a 6-5 victory for Worcester.

RHP Cade Cavalli got the start for the Red Wings tonight, tossed 4.2 innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits, with two walks and four strikeouts. RHP Joan Adon took over in the bottom of the fifth, and surrendered one hit and a walk. RHP Holden Powell came on in the sixth, and threw 1.0 inning while giving up a hit. LHP Konnor Pilkington entered in the seventh, and turned in one strikeout. RHP Parker Dunshee pitched the eighth, and gave up one hit, while recording two strikeouts and a walk. RHP Patrick Weigel came on for the ninth, and surrendered two hits, three runs (two earned), one walk and one strikeout. RHP Todd Peterson made a relief outing in the tenth, and gave up one hit and one run, while issuing a walk.

SS Jackson Cluff earned Red Wings Player of the Game tonight for his strong offensive showing at the plate. The BYU alumnus went 2-for-3 with a RBI, a pair of walks and a stolen base. Across 18 road games this year, Cluff is slashing .333/.458/.489 with a .947 OPS.

The Red Wings continue their six-game road series against Worcester with game two set for Wednesday morning. RHP Seth Shuman is scheduled to start against Worcester's RHP Brian Van Belle. First pitch is slated for 11:05 AM at Polar Park.







