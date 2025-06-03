June 3 Game Postponed in Omaha
June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
OMAHA, NEB. - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park has been postponed due to weather conditions.
The two teams will make up the game on Friday, June 6 as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. Game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings.
