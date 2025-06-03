Five-Run Eighth Inning Helps Sounds Pull Away from Stripers

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Nashville turned in an 8-4 win over the visiting Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. With the win, Nashville took the lead in the season-long series over the Atlanta Braves Triple-A farm club. Seven different players chipped in with a hit for Nashville while Jimmy Herron leading the charge with a three-RBI game.

Brandon Woodruff had an abrupt exit to his sixth rehab start with the Sounds after taking a comebacker off his pitching arm with two outs in the top of the second inning. It forced Josh Maciejewski to take over on the mound with a runner in scoring position that eventually came around to score the game's first run. Gwinnett made it 2-0 in the third and the only run charged to Maciejewski over his three-plus innings. The left-hander struck out the side in order in the fourth before facing the minimum in the fifth after picking off Matthew Batten who reached to leadoff the inning on a Nashville error.

Herron and Raynel Delgado brought the game back to even with a couple of sac flies in the bottom of the third and fourth innings. Anthony Seigler started a Sounds' two-out rally with walk in the fifth. Jeferson Quero collected his first career Triple-A hit to put runners on the corners before Bobby Dalbec drove in the go-ahead run with a RBI single.

Sam McWilliams pitched two scoreless innings while working around a pair of hits and a walk to keep the lead for Nashville before turning it over to Jesus Liranzo who tossed a scoreless eighth with a pair of strikeouts to strand two Stripers after allowing a couple two-out singles.

Freddy Zamora drew a RBI walk in the bottom of the eighth to help keep the bases loaded. Herron tacked on additional insurance runs with a two-RBI single. Zamora and Herron then executed a double steal that saw Zamora swipe home to cap a five-run inning and gave Nashville a 8-2 lead.

The insurance runs paid dividends with the Stripers able to score two runs in the top of the ninth off Liranzo in his second inning of work. The right-hander battled back to leave a runner stranded in scoring position and keep the damage to just two runs and preserve the 8-4 win with his fourth save of the year.

The Sounds will turn to LHP Bruce Zimmermann (3-2, 5.40 ERA) with their sights set on a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday night. First pitch for game two of the series from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

LONG TIME COMING: Jeferson Quero made his First Horizon Park debut 431 days after having his Triple-A debut cut short in the first inning in the first game of the 2024 season on the road in Toledo. After missing all of 2024 with a shoulder injury he suffered diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt in his first game with Nashville, the Brewers' no. 2-rated prospect collected his first Triple-A hit with a single in the bottom of the fifth inning on Tuesday night. Quero made 11 rehab appearances in the Arizona Complex League before joining the Sounds. He hit .371 with three doubles and five home runs during his brief rehab stint with homers in each of his last three games before coming to Nashville. Quero finished his first full Triple-A game 1-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts.

EDDIE EIGHT AND LEFT NO CRUMBS: Eddie Rosario extended his hitting streak to eight games after finishing the series opener 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. His eight-game hitting streak is the longest active by a Nashville player and tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the International league. Over his last eight games, Rosario is hitting .419 (13-for-31) with four doubles and a home run.

27 BASES: Anthony Seigler extended his on-base streak to 27 games with a walk in the fifth inning it is tied for the sixth-longest on-base streak in the International League this year and the longest active streak going. He is tied for the third-longest on-base streak by a Nashville player over the last three seasons. He joined Keston Huira (7/28-9/3, 2023) and John Singleton (4/6-5/10, 2023) at 27 games on Tuesday night. Abraham Toro is the only Nashville player with a longer on-base streak since the 2023 season when he posted streaks of 31 and 37 games that same season.

SWIPING HOME: Freddy Zamora is the first Nashville player to steal home since Pablo Reyes also did it on a double steal on August 12, 2022, against the Gwinnett Stripers. Jimmy Herron was the other half of the successful double steal for the Sounds on Tuesday night. Herron joined the 10+ stolen base club for Nashville on Sunday in the series finale against Indianapolis. Herron was the fifth Nashville player to get to double-digit steals on the year. Nashville currently ranks second in the International League with 114 stolen bases on the season behind only Jacksonville (132). Entering the series against Gwinnett, only Nashville and Jacksonville had five players with 10+ steals on the year while seven Triple-A teams didn't have a single player with 10+ steals.







