Memphis Holds on Late, Opens Series with Victory over Indianapolis
June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds snagged game one of a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) by a 4-2 final score on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
Left fielder Matt Koperniak gave Memphis the lead on two occasions. The left-handed hitter struck a laser beam to right field for his fifth home run of the season to lead off the third inning and start the scoring. Koperniak then singled home a run in the seventh to put the Redbirds in front 2-1. Koperniak finished the win 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Center fielder Michael Siani and shortstop Thomas Saggese each drove in an insurance run in the three-run seventh. With the win, Memphis improved to 27-1 when leading after seven innings and 19-0 when leading after the eighth.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy was fantastic in his 4.1-inning start. The right-handed pitcher, who finished with 75 pitches, did not allow a run and struck out four. McGreevy worked around four hits and a walk with aid from two double plays.
Ryan Fernandez (3-1) earned the win with 2.0 innings of scoreless relief. Riley O'Brien (S, 3) allowed a run on three hits in the ninth but recorded the final out with the tying run in scoring position to record the save.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, June 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
