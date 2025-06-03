Peters Continues Hot Stretch as Bulls Batter Jumbo Shrimp 7-1
June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Tristan Peters drove in four runs for the second straight game while Ian Seymour threw six sparkling innings to lead the Durham Bulls past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-1 at VyStar Ballpark on Tuesday night.
The Bulls (33-25) remained unbeaten against the Jumbo Shrimp (34-24), winning for the seventh straight time after sweeping Jacksonville at the DBAP in early May.
Peters hit two homers and two doubles on Sunday, and matched his four RBI game Tuesday night with a second inning single and three-run blast in the sixth. Peters is six of his last eight with two doubles, three homers, eight RBI and a walk.
Seymour (W, 5-3) added six strikeouts to his league-leading total and now has fanned 84 in 61 innings. His only blemish was a Matt Mervis home run in the sixth inning.
Eury Perez (L, 1-1) absorbed the loss by permitting two runs (one earned) in his 4 1/3 innings, in what was likely to be his final rehab start before rejoining the Miami Marlins.
How It Happened: The Bulls took a 1-0 advantage against Perez in the second thanks to erratic command. Dom Keegan walked to start the inning, moving ahead on a wild pitch, then scoring on a low bullet to center by Peters. In the sixth, Peters drove a 1-0 pitch against the newly constructed Hall atop the right-centerfield wall. It came after a Bob Seymour single and a dropped throw at second base by Jacob Berry, who couldn't handle a throw that would've forced out Seymour. Two batters later, Peters bombed his home run. The error was one of three committed by Jacksonville in the game.
Owned: The Bulls are now 7-0 against the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025. Durham has outscored Jacksonville 55-18 in the seven games.
Seymour's Success: Ian Seymour threw one-run ball over six innings, and was in line to return for the bottom of the seventh, but a brief, yet heavy downpour arrived just as the top half ended. The game endured a 52-minute delay before resuming. Ben Peoples took the mound instead.
Simpson's Return: Chandler Simpson led off and started in centerfield for Durham, his first game with the Bulls since April 17th. Simpson was optioned down by the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Simpson went 1-5 with a bunt single and an RBI on a smashed grounder at a drawn-in second baseman Harrison Spohn. Peters scored on the play.
What's Next: Logan Workman (3-2, 4.03) is slated to start for the Bulls on Wednesday night against Connor Gillespie (2-0, 4.76) at 7:05 PM ET.
International League Stories from June 3, 2025
- Indians Toppled by Trio of Seventh Inning Runs - Indianapolis Indians
- Miranda Homers for Second Straight Game, But Saints Fall 8-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Holds on Late, Opens Series with Victory over Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- RailRiders Answer St. Paul Rally to Take Opener - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Five-Run Eighth Inning Helps Sounds Pull Away from Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Peters Continues Hot Stretch as Bulls Batter Jumbo Shrimp 7-1 - Durham Bulls
- Jacksonville Drops Series Opener to Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Close Game Gets Away in Nashville as Stripers Lose 8-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- June 3 Game Postponed in Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Despite a Strong Defensive Start, the Hens Fall to the Clippers on Tuesday Evening - Toledo Mud Hens
- WooSox Hit Game-Tying Homers in 9th, 10th, Win on Walkoff - Worcester Red Sox
- Baldwin and Julks Go Deep in 10-6 Defeat - Charlotte Knights
- Full House Sees Clippers Prevail Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Fall to WooSox in 10 Innings - Rochester Red Wings
- Frankie Montas Makes MLB Rehab Start for Syracuse But Mets Fall to Bisons, 8-5, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Will Robertson's Three Home Run Night Leads Bisons to 8-5 Win in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Basallo Blasts Two Homers In Win At Louisville - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Rally Comes up Short in 8-5 Loss to Tides - Louisville Bats
- 'Pigs Pop Three Homers to Blast by Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons CF Will Robertson Hits 3 Home Runs in Tonight's Game at Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- June 3rd Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- June 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Norfolk Tides Announce Front Office Promotions - Norfolk Tides
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 3, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 3 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.