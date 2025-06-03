Peters Continues Hot Stretch as Bulls Batter Jumbo Shrimp 7-1

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Tristan Peters drove in four runs for the second straight game while Ian Seymour threw six sparkling innings to lead the Durham Bulls past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-1 at VyStar Ballpark on Tuesday night.

The Bulls (33-25) remained unbeaten against the Jumbo Shrimp (34-24), winning for the seventh straight time after sweeping Jacksonville at the DBAP in early May.

Peters hit two homers and two doubles on Sunday, and matched his four RBI game Tuesday night with a second inning single and three-run blast in the sixth. Peters is six of his last eight with two doubles, three homers, eight RBI and a walk.

Seymour (W, 5-3) added six strikeouts to his league-leading total and now has fanned 84 in 61 innings. His only blemish was a Matt Mervis home run in the sixth inning.

Eury Perez (L, 1-1) absorbed the loss by permitting two runs (one earned) in his 4 1/3 innings, in what was likely to be his final rehab start before rejoining the Miami Marlins.

How It Happened: The Bulls took a 1-0 advantage against Perez in the second thanks to erratic command. Dom Keegan walked to start the inning, moving ahead on a wild pitch, then scoring on a low bullet to center by Peters. In the sixth, Peters drove a 1-0 pitch against the newly constructed Hall atop the right-centerfield wall. It came after a Bob Seymour single and a dropped throw at second base by Jacob Berry, who couldn't handle a throw that would've forced out Seymour. Two batters later, Peters bombed his home run. The error was one of three committed by Jacksonville in the game.

Owned: The Bulls are now 7-0 against the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025. Durham has outscored Jacksonville 55-18 in the seven games.

Seymour's Success: Ian Seymour threw one-run ball over six innings, and was in line to return for the bottom of the seventh, but a brief, yet heavy downpour arrived just as the top half ended. The game endured a 52-minute delay before resuming. Ben Peoples took the mound instead.

Simpson's Return: Chandler Simpson led off and started in centerfield for Durham, his first game with the Bulls since April 17th. Simpson was optioned down by the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Simpson went 1-5 with a bunt single and an RBI on a smashed grounder at a drawn-in second baseman Harrison Spohn. Peters scored on the play.

What's Next: Logan Workman (3-2, 4.03) is slated to start for the Bulls on Wednesday night against Connor Gillespie (2-0, 4.76) at 7:05 PM ET.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.