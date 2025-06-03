Norfolk Tides Announce Front Office Promotions

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







In conjunction with Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), the Norfolk Tides are proud to announce several front office promotions.

Joe Gregory has been promoted to President after serving as the General Manager for the Norfolk Tides since the 2012 season.

Mike Zeman is promoted to General Manager after serving as Assistant General Manager of Operations. Zeman is the fourth General Manager in franchise history, following Gregory.

"It is a privilege to be elevated to President of the Norfolk Tides," said Gregory. "I am even more excited and honored to pass on the General Manager role to Mike Zeman. He understands the importance of connecting the Hampton Roads community through Minor League Baseball, and has an in-depth knowledge of the industry to continue the growth and success of the franchise." Zeman has been with the Tides since 2006, working in his 20th season with the franchise. His most recent role was Assistant General Manager of Operations. Prior to joining the Tides, Zeman worked three seasons with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs of the Chicago Cubs organization.

"It is an honor to be named General Manager of the Norfolk Tides," said Zeman. "We have a hard-working front office to make the experience at Harbor Park special for our fans. I am fortunate to take on a larger role to continue the strong path forward for the Tides." Gregory and Zeman have worked together since the 2011 offseason and into the 2012 campaign. Both worked with Dave Rosenfield, who was General Manager of the Tides from 1962 - 2011 and was then elevated to Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor to the President. He continued his work in the Tides front office until his passing in February of 2017.

While Gregory was General Manager, Harbor Park oversaw several renovations including a new logo rebrand in 2016, and a makeover of the park from blue seats, wall padding and stadium structures to a fresh green similar to the Camden Yards of the Baltimore Orioles. Harbor Park also installed two different sets of ribbon scoreboards in that time, along with state-of-the-art scoreboards in left and right field in 2022 that was the largest combined scoreboard space in Minor League Baseball at the time of installation. The stadium has also had several renovations since 2021 on the player development side, from improved workout facilities to extended safety netting for fans between each foul pole.

"The Tides' sustained excellence reflects years of focus, leadership and commitment from Joe and Mike," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Joe's vision and steady leadership have helped elevate the Tides on every level, and we're excited to see him take on a broader role as President. Mike has been a driving force behind the fan experience and operational excellence at Harbor Park for nearly two decades, and there's no one more prepared to carry the torch as General Manager. Together, Joe and Mike have shaped a winning culture in Norfolk that will only continue to grow."







