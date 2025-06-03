June 3rd Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers' home game against the Iowa Cubs has been postponed today - Tuesday, June 3rd - due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, June 6th. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30. Game 2 will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1, with both games being 7 inning contests.

All tickets from Tuesday, June 3rd may be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value, based on availability, to a future event in the 2025 season at Werner Park.

All exchanges can be done in person at the Werner Park Ticket Office, over the phone, or online (for a $1.00 per ticket fee). All exchanges are subject to availability. All event dates, times and promotions are subject to change and no part of the ticket price will be refunded. Exchanges into premium nights will have an added upcharge.

All seven games remain in this week's series with the Iowa Cubs. The first two games will be played tomorrow, Wednesday June 4th as part of a split doubleheader. Game 1 begins at 1:05 p.m. and Game 2 starts at 7:05 p.m. CT. Omaha will be the visiting team in tomorrow's afternoon game, to make up a previously postponed game in Des Moines from March. Individual tickets for the two games must be purchased separately, as the stadium will be cleared between games. Fans with tickets to both games will be asked to exit the ballpark after the first game and reenter for the evening game.

For tickets and more information, please visitomahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media.







International League Stories from June 3, 2025

