Bisons CF Will Robertson Hits 3 Home Runs in Tonight's Game at Syracuse
June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Bisons CF Will Robertson tonight became the 10th Bisons player (11th occurrence) in the modern era to hit three home runs in a game, homering in the first, third and fifth innings of a game against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium.
Robertson is currently 4-5 in the game with 5RBI as he struck out in the seventh inning and hit an RBI-double in the ninth inning. His second and third home runs of the night were the first of a pair of back-to-back home runs with teammate 2B Orelvis Martinez.
The Bisons currently lead the Syracuse Mets 8-5 in the ninth inning.
Robertson's feat is the first three-homer game for the Bisons since 1B Brett Wallace hit three homers in a 10-6, 12-inning victory over the Pawtucket Red Sox on August 14, 2014 at Sahlen Field. Other Bisons sluggers to post three homers in a game include Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer INF Jeff Manto (7/14/97 vIowa), INF Russell Branyan, who did it twice in 1999 (4/17/99 @Ottawa, 7/22/99 @Indianapolis), and C Dusty Wathan (6/2/05 vToledo), who set a Bisons modern era record with nine RBI in his three-homer game. CF Al Martin was the first Bisons player in the modern era to accomplish the feat, hitting three home runs on July 2, 1992 in Louisville.
Roberton has now hit seven home runs in his last eight games, having homered in four consecutive games, May 25-29(2). He also has posted 17 RBI in his last eight games, to go along with a .458 average (11-24) and a 1.417 slugging pct.
For the season, Robertson is hitting .294 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI in 45 games.
Only one Bisons player in the team's 140-year history has homered four times in a single game as LF Billy Bottenus accomplished the feat 130 years ago on May 12, 1895 vs. Wilkes-Barre at Franklin Park.
International League Stories from June 3, 2025
- Jacksonville Drops Series Opener to Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Close Game Gets Away in Nashville as Stripers Lose 8-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- June 3 Game Postponed in Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Despite a Strong Defensive Start, the Hens Fall to the Clippers on Tuesday Evening - Toledo Mud Hens
- WooSox Hit Game-Tying Homers in 9th, 10th, Win on Walkoff - Worcester Red Sox
- Baldwin and Julks Go Deep in 10-6 Defeat - Charlotte Knights
- Full House Sees Clippers Prevail Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Fall to WooSox in 10 Innings - Rochester Red Wings
- Frankie Montas Makes MLB Rehab Start for Syracuse But Mets Fall to Bisons, 8-5, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Will Robertson's Three Home Run Night Leads Bisons to 8-5 Win in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Basallo Blasts Two Homers In Win At Louisville - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Rally Comes up Short in 8-5 Loss to Tides - Louisville Bats
- 'Pigs Pop Three Homers to Blast by Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons CF Will Robertson Hits 3 Home Runs in Tonight's Game at Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- June 3rd Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- June 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Norfolk Tides Announce Front Office Promotions - Norfolk Tides
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 3, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 3 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Will Robertson's Three Home Run Night Leads Bisons to 8-5 Win in Syracuse
- Bisons CF Will Robertson Hits 3 Home Runs in Tonight's Game at Syracuse
- Bisons Drop Series Finale 8-4 to Charlotte
- McCarty Walks off for Bisons in 5-4 Victory over Charlotte
- Baseball Giveaway, 'Play Catch on the Field' for Bisons' Father's Day Game, June 15