Bisons CF Will Robertson Hits 3 Home Runs in Tonight's Game at Syracuse

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Bisons CF Will Robertson tonight became the 10th Bisons player (11th occurrence) in the modern era to hit three home runs in a game, homering in the first, third and fifth innings of a game against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium.

Robertson is currently 4-5 in the game with 5RBI as he struck out in the seventh inning and hit an RBI-double in the ninth inning. His second and third home runs of the night were the first of a pair of back-to-back home runs with teammate 2B Orelvis Martinez.

The Bisons currently lead the Syracuse Mets 8-5 in the ninth inning.

Robertson's feat is the first three-homer game for the Bisons since 1B Brett Wallace hit three homers in a 10-6, 12-inning victory over the Pawtucket Red Sox on August 14, 2014 at Sahlen Field. Other Bisons sluggers to post three homers in a game include Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer INF Jeff Manto (7/14/97 vIowa), INF Russell Branyan, who did it twice in 1999 (4/17/99 @Ottawa, 7/22/99 @Indianapolis), and C Dusty Wathan (6/2/05 vToledo), who set a Bisons modern era record with nine RBI in his three-homer game. CF Al Martin was the first Bisons player in the modern era to accomplish the feat, hitting three home runs on July 2, 1992 in Louisville.

Roberton has now hit seven home runs in his last eight games, having homered in four consecutive games, May 25-29(2). He also has posted 17 RBI in his last eight games, to go along with a .458 average (11-24) and a 1.417 slugging pct.

For the season, Robertson is hitting .294 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI in 45 games.

Only one Bisons player in the team's 140-year history has homered four times in a single game as LF Billy Bottenus accomplished the feat 130 years ago on May 12, 1895 vs. Wilkes-Barre at Franklin Park.







