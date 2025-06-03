SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-29) at St. Paul Saints (28-26)

June 3, 2025 | Game 55 | Road Game 27 | CHS Field | First Pitch 8:07 P.M. Eastern

RH JT Brubaker (No Record) vs. RH Simeon Woods Richardson (2-0, 2.25)

Brubaker: Pitched 4.0 scoreless, allowing 1 H, in 5/29 ND for SOM vs. AKR with 3 K & 0 BB

Woods Richardson: Allowed 2 R on 5 H over 6.0 IP in 5/28 Win @ OMA with 5 K & 1 BB (5-2 Saints) M

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (June 1, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Worcester Red Sox 7-4 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre held an early four-run lead, but Worcester rallied back to split the series.

The RailRiders opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. With one out, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases off Worcester starter Jose De Leon when a pitch hit Jake Gatewood, and Jesús Rodríguez and Everson Pereira walked. After De Leon was lifted for Wyatt Mills, T.J. Rumfield gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly. Bryan De La Cruz followed, clearing the bases with a 390-foot three-run blast to left-center for a 4-0 advantage.

The Red Sox loaded the bases with no one out in the top of the sixth and cut the lead in half when #5 Red Sox Prospect Jhostynxon Garcia singled home two. A sacrifice fly from Ryan Noda pulled the WooSox within one. Worcester took the lead in the seventh off RailRiders reliever Scott Effross. After a lead-off walk, McDonough homered to right for a 5-4 edge. Garcia homered in the eighth off Leonardo Pestana, giving Worcester a 6-4 lead. McDonough extended the margin with an RBI base hit, scoring Trayce Thompson to cap the scoring.

Boyle pitched 5.2 frames, allowing three runs on five hits. Effross (0-1) was charged with a blown save and a loss, tossing one inning, allowing two runs on one hit. Brendan Cellucci (2-1) earned the victory.

DON'TCHA KNOW- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre embarks on a six-game swing to St. Paul, marking the fourth straight year the RailRiders have played at the Saints. This version of a Twins affiliate has never ventured to Moosic. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 7-11 since 2022 at CHS Field.

ON THE MEND- JT Brubaker joins Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on an MLB Rehab Assignment tonight. New York placed the right-hander on the 15-Day Injured List on March 24 with left rib fractures and transferred him to the 60-Day on April 1. Over three outings, one with Hudson Valley and to with Somerset, Brubaker has worked 9.2 innings with six strikeouts and three walks and has allowed one earned run on three hits.

NEW BAT- Brennan Davis was promoted from Somerset today. Davis signed a Minor League deal with the Yankees during the off-season, but began 2025 on the RailRiders Injured List. After a rehab stint in the FCL, the XX-year-old was activated from the IL and transferred to Somerset on May 23, where he appeared in eight games and hit .231 with a homer and five batted in. Over 360 games in his seven-year Minor League career, the former second round pick of the Chicago Cubs holds a .241 average with 54 home runs.

ACE UP- Cam Schlittler was also promoted from Somerset on Tuesday. The right-hander went 4-5 for the Patriots with a 2.38 ERA, striking out 64 and walking 17 over 53 innings. Schlittler was New York's seventh round pick in 2022 out of Northwestern and is the #10 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline. Schlittler made his Triple-A debut last season.

MOVING ON- Jake Woodford and Dominic Smith were released from their Minor League contracts by the Yankees. Woodford opted-out on Sunday, having made 10 appearances for the RailRiders, including seven starts, going 2-2 with a 4.54 ERA over 39.2 innings of work. He struck out 39 and walked 17. Smith triggered an opt-out on Monday, closing his two-month tenure with a .255 average, eight home runs and 28 runs batted in, though the bulk of his best work occurred during May, when he hit .317 with seven home runs and drove in 22 over 23 games.

PATRIOT GAMES- Cam Eden was activated from the RailRiders 60-Day Injured List and was transferred to Somerset today.

BRIDGE BACK- Carlos Carrasco was selected to the Yankees active roster on Sunday. The veteran right-hander has made two appearances for the RailRiders after being outrighted by New York on May 8, going 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA, having surrendered seven runs on ten hits over six and a third innings pitched. The Yankees placed Carrasco on outright waivers Monday and designated him for Assignment today.

ALMOST NOTHING EXTRA- Six of the RailRiders first 40 base hits during this series went for extra bases. Four occurred in Tuesday's 17-hit outburst and one happened on Wednesday afternoon. Alex Jackson's eighth inning double Friday night was the first extra base hit since Ronaldo Hernandez's second inning double during the STEM School Day game, spanning 21 singles and 104 plate appearances between extra base knocks. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished with 11 for the series out of 51 total knocks.

TALE OF THE TAPE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 11-14 in May. After going 13-12 in April with a .235 average and a 3.73 ERA, the club was solid at the plate in May, posting a .273 batting average with 31 homers. The staff ERA, however, ballooned over 25 games in May at 5.49; a number that includes surrendering one run between Friday and Saturday's wins.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York was off on Monday and opens a set against Cleveland at home tonight. Carlos Rodon takes the ball for the Yankees against Tanner Bibee... Somerset closed its Akron series Sunday with a 3-1 win. Cam Schlittler struck out six over five scoreless and Rafael Flores hit his 11th home run... Hudson Valley walked off Wilmington 2-1 in 10 innings. Jose Colmenares scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to tie the game and a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the tenth won it for the Renegades... Tampa dropped a 3-2 final to Ft. Myers. Hans Montero and Brian Sanchez drove in the Tarpons runs.







