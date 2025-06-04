SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-29) at St. Paul Saints (28-27)

June 3, 2025 | Game 56 | Road Game 28 | CHS Field | First Pitch 8:07 P.M. Eastern

RH Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 5.23) vs. RH Randy Dobnak (0-1, 5.70)

DeSclafani: Pitched 4.0 scoreless, allowing 6 H, in 5/30 ND vs. WOR with 4 K & 1 BB (3-1 SWB)

Dobnak: Allowed 1 R on 3 H with 4 K & 1 BB over 3.0 relief IP in 5/31 ND @ OMA (5-2 Storm Chasers)

LAST TIME OUT- ST. PAUL, MN (June 3, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the St. Paul Saints 8-5 in Tuesday's series opener at CHS Field. Tuesday night. The RailRiders built an early lead, only to watch the Saints rally before Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ultimately put the game away in the final three innings.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 5-0 lead off Simeon Woods Richardson in the top of the third. Brennen Davis hit the first pitch he saw in his RailRiders debut out to left for a 1-0 lead and Braden Shewmake followed with a solo blast to right for a 2-0 edge. With one down and one on, Everson Pereira's team-best tenth home run extended the lead to 4-0. T.J. Rumfield worked a two-out walk and scored from first on a two-base knock by Bryan De La Cruz to build the early advantage. St. Paul countered quickly, however, plating three against JT Brubaker in the bottom of the third. The MLB rehabber allowed a solo home run to Patrick Winkel and a two-run homer to Jose Miranda as the Saints drew within a pair. In the bottom of the fourth, former RailRider Armando Alvarez doubled in two runs to even the game at five.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre recaptured the lead in the top of the seventh against Alex Speas. Pereira walked and scored on a double by T.J. Rumfield, who later crossed on a single by De La Cruz, putting the RailRiders up 7-5. In the eighth, Andrew Velazquez scored on a wild pitch for an 8-5 SWB lead.

Jayvien Sandridge (1-0) worked a perfect sixth and was the benefactor of the seventh inning run support. Brandon Leibrandt pitched the final three innings, facing one over the minimum and striking out three for his first save of the season. Speas (2-2) took the loss for the Saints.

DONTCHAKNOW- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre embarks on a six-game swing to St. Paul, marking the fourth straight year the RailRiders have played at the Saints. This version of a Twins affiliate has never ventured to Moosic. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 8-11 since 2022 at CHS Field.

SOMEWHAT FAMILIAR- Anthony DeSclafani gets the call against the Saints tonight. The right-hander spent the entirety of the 2024 season on the Minnesota Twins Injured List after a January 2024 trade sent him from San Francisco to the Twin Cities.

B2B- Brennen Davis and Braden Shewmake went back-to-back in the third inning on Tuesday, marking the third time a RailRiders duo has accomplished the feat this season. Grant Richardson and Andrew Velazquez hit back-to-back home runs on April 5 at Syracuse and Dominic Smith and Everson Pereira did it on May 15 against Toledo.

IN THE MIX- Jorbit Vivas was optioned by the Yankees on Tuesday, having spent the entire month of May with the Yankees. The infielder hit .156 over 22 games for the Yankees with one home run and four runs batted in. Vivas was hitting a team-best .319 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when he was recalled on May 2.

NEW BAT- Brennan Davis was promoted from Somerset on Tuesday. Davis signed a Minor League deal with the Yankees during the off-season, but began 2025 on the RailRiders Injured List. After a rehab stint in the FCL, the 25-year-old was activated from the IL and transferred to Somerset on May 23, where he appeared in eight games and hit .231 with a homer and five batted in. Over 360 games in his seven-year Minor League career, the former second round pick of the Chicago Cubs holds a .241 average with 54 home runs.

ACE UP- Cam Schlittler was also promoted from Somerset on Tuesday. The right-hander went 4-5 for the Patriots with a 2.38 ERA, striking out 64 and walking 17 over 53 innings. Schlittler was New York's seventh round pick in 2022 out of Northwestern and is the #10 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline. Schlittler made his Triple-A debut last season.

MOVING ON- Jake Woodford and Dominic Smith were released from their Minor League contracts by the Yankees. Woodford opted-out on Sunday, having made 10 appearances for the RailRiders, including seven starts, going 2-2 with a 4.54 ERA over 39.2 innings of work. He struck out 39 and walked 17. Smith triggered an opt-out on Monday, closing his two-month tenure with a .255 average, eight home runs and 28 runs batted in, though the bulk of his best work occurred during May, when he hit .317 with seven home runs and drove in 22 over 23 games.

BRIDGE AND BACK- Carlos Carrasco was selected to the Yankees active roster on Sunday. The veteran right-hander has made two appearances for the RailRiders after being outrighted by New York on May 8, going 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA, having surrendered seven runs on ten hits over six and a third innings pitched. The Yankees placed Carrasco on outright waivers Monday, designated him for assignment Tuesday and outrighted him back to the RailRiders today.

TALE OF THE TAPE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 11-14 in May. After going 13-12 in April with a .235 average and a 3.73 ERA, the club was solid at the plate in May, posting a .273 batting average with 31 homers. The staff ERA, however, ballooned over 25 games in May at 5.49; a number that includes surrendering one run between Friday and Saturday's wins.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York bested Cleveland 3-2. Jazz Chsiholm, Jr. and Anthony Volpe hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh to secure the win for Carlos Rodon... Somerset lost 7-3 at Binghamton. Spencer Jones and Tyler Hardman homered in the loss... Hudson Valley dropped a 3-2 decision at Aberdeen. Jose Colmenares and Alexander Vargas drove in the Renegades runs in the eighth... Tampa beat Jupiter 14-2. The Tarpons walked 17 times and Marshall Toole drove in five in the win.







International League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.