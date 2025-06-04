Red Wings Launch Fourth Annual Intentional Walk Week

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce the return of one of our signature community service events, Intentional Walk Week, presented by WEGMANS. This year's event will take place from Tuesday, June 10, through Sunday, June 15, at Innovative Field. All funds raised will directly benefit CHALLENGER BASEBALL leagues throughout the Greater Rochester area.

Intentional Walk Week underscores the Red Wings' ongoing commitment to serving our community, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and supporting inclusive sports programming for children of all abilities.

This year's format brings a new twist:

Starting at 6:00 am on Friday, June 13, participants will take part in a 24-hour relay walk around the Innovative Field warning track (or concourse during batting practice and game action), concluding at 6:00 am on Saturday, June 14. The 33rd Annual Challenger Baseball World Series will commence at 7:30 am, featuring teams from: Fairport, Greece, Westside/Brockport, Penfield, Pittsford, Webster, Victor, Chili, Brighton, Finger Lakes/Geneva, Rush-Henrietta, and Avon.

The goal is to keep at least one person walking at all times throughout the 24 hours. With 48 half-hour time slots available, the Red Wings are calling on staff, interns, part-time employees, local dignitaries, and fans to help fill the schedule and show support for Challenger Baseball in the Rochester Area.

"We're excited to bring back the Intentional Walk with our friends at Wegmans," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. "It's one of those events that reminds us what makes Rochester so special. We're not just walking laps, we're walking for some truly amazing kids in our Challenger Baseball leagues who deserve every chance to enjoy the game. It's fun, it's meaningful, and we're proud to be part of it, and raise some much-needed funding for these kids."

"At Wegmans, we're committed to supporting events that promote healthy habits and community wellness," said Kirby Branciforte, RDN, Corporate Nutritionist at Wegmans. "Partnering with the Red Wings to support Challenger Baseball is an opportunity to spotlight the power of inclusion, movement, and teamwork."

Fans and supporters can donate in any of the following ways:

* VENMO: Click https://account.venmo.com/u/RCBFoundation to donate via Venmo.

* ONLINE: If you don't use Venmo, click https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/BuyClear.asp?EventID=353827&continue=buynew.asp to donate securely online.

* BY PHONE: Call (585) 454-1001, Monday-Friday, 9:00 am-5:00 pm.

* IN PERSON: Stop by the Red Wings Community Table during any home game from June 10-15 to donate by credit card, cash, or Venmo.

Raffles for signed memorabilia will be available at each game during the June 10-15 homestand, with all proceeds benefiting Challenger Baseball.







