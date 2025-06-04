IronPigs Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Knights

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte, North Carolina - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (42-17) rallied from an early three-run deficit but could not hold down the Charlotte Knights (27-31) bats in an eventual 8-3 loss on Wednesday night at Truist Field.

Charlotte stormed out to an early 3-0 lead as Brooks Baldwin hit a leadoff homer for the second straight night and Andre Lipcius clubbed a two-run shot in the second inning.

The IronPigs battled back to tie the game in the third. Three straight singles began the inning, the last an RBI single for Erick Brito. Otto Kemp drove in the second run with a sacrifice fly before Garrett Stubbs tied the game with an RBI double.

Lipcius put the Knights back in front for good in the last of the third with an RBI single.

From there, the Knights tacked on four more runs the rest of the way. A Tristan Gray sacrifice fly tacked on one in the fifth, Kyle Teel added another with an RBI single in the sixth, and a Nick Maton RBI double plus Lipcius RBI single plated the final two runs in the eighth.

Jesse Scholtens (1-0) earned the win for the Knights, allowing three runs in five innings on five hits, striking out two.

Andrew Painter (2-1) took the loss for the IronPigs, allowing four runs in four innings on six hits and four walks, striking out five.

The IronPigs and Knights continue their series on Thursday, June 5th with first pitch slated for 7:04 p.m. Gabe Moser (0-1, 4.50) goes for the IronPigs wile Charlotte hands the ball to Tyler Schweitzer (1-1, 7.58).

