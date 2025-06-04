Bats Announce Signing of Norton Children's "Super Kid" Ben Rhodes to One-Day Contract

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats today announced that 9-year-old Ben Rhodes will sign a one-day contract with the club as the Norton Children's "Super Kid."

"We are thrilled to add Ben Rhodes to the Bats roster for our game this Saturday," Bats Team President Greg Galiette said. "Ben is a great young man and a passionate baseball fan who has been through a lot to get to where he is right now. We are looking forward to having Ben and his family join us for an incredible day at Louisville Slugger Field."

Media Advisory: Media are invited to the Stadium Club at Louisville Slugger Field for a press conference with Ben Rhodes on Friday, June 6 at 3 p.m. Rhodes, Bats Manager Pat Kelly, and Galiette will be available to comment as Rhodes signs his professional contract. Media can RSVP to the press conference by responding to this email.

Ben will start fourth grade this fall. He's been a patient of Norton Children's throughout his life, beginning when he was born prematurely at 29 weeks and three days old. Since then, he's undergone major surgery and been treated for multiple conditions. Most recently, he was treated Norton Children's Orthopedics of Louisville for Little League elbow.

Ben will be joined at Louisville Slugger Field this weekend by his family, including his twin brother Henry. Ben's family is full of baseball ties. His father, Josh Rhodes, played baseball for the University of Louisville in 2000. Ben's older brother, Drew Fifer, is currently a pitcher at the Division II level for Southwest Oklahoma State.

Ben will join the Bats for their game on Saturday, June 7 against the Norfolk Tides at Louisville Slugger Field. He will perform many roles for the Bats during the game such as:

Assisting Bats Manager Pat Kelly and the coaching staff with team strategy

Meeting with Bats players and coaches throughout the day

Participating in on-field promotions during the game







