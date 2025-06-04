Red Hot Infielder Tanner Schobel Gets First Call up from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - After torching the Texas League with a recent 18-game hitting streak, infielder Tanner Schobel, the Twins' second round pick three summers ago, will get his first shot in Triple-A. The St. Paul Saints, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, announced Schobel's call up to St. Paul on Wednesday.

Schobel, 24, broke spring camp with Double-A Wichita for the second season in-a-row and got out to a fast start, hitting .292/.372/.465 with seven home runs and 29 RBI, translating to an .837 OPS that ranks among the top 15 in the Texas League at the time of his call up. From May 3-May 31, Schobel hit safely in a career-high 18 consecutive games, one of the 10 longest hitting streaks in the minors so far this season and a stretch where the Williamsburg, VA product hit .323 (32-99) with three homers, 13 RBI, and 11 walks against 14 strikeouts. He is still riding a 20-game on-base streak at the time of his Saints call up. His .292 average currently ranks ninth in the Double-A Texas League.

Schobel's Saints debut will be his first game at the Triple-A level since being drafted in the second round out of Virgina Tech in 2022. Schobel had an impressive first full season in the minors when he hit .265 with 16 home runs in 126 games in 2023, but his numbers noticeably dipped after a promotion to Double-A. His OPS of .859 in 77 games with High-A Cedar Rapids fell over 200 points after a move to Wichita in July. After a modest 2024 back with the Wind Surge when he hit .211 with a .639 OPS and 10 homers, he returned to the level this season and is on pace for career-highs in homers, RBI, extra-base hits, and walks over a third of the way through his fourth professional campaign.

Schobel played two seasons of college baseball at Virginia Tech, improving his draft stock after an impressive sophomore season when he hit .362 with 19 home runs as the Hokies' everyday shortstop and was named a first-team All-ACC selection.

In a corresponding move, infielder Armando Alvarez was released by the Minnesota Twins organization. The Saints roster stands at 27, one shy of the league maximum of 28, with 15 pitchers and 12 position players.







International League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.