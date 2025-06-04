Mets Offense Leads Way to 7-6 Win over Bisons on Wednesday Night

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Luis De Los Santos with a big swing for the Syracuse Mets

Syracuse, NY - In a back-and-forth battle, the Syracuse Mets plated four runs in the sixth inning to take a lead they didn't relinquish in a 7-6 victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets went 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position in the game and are hitting .384 with runners in scoring position over their last eight games.

Buffalo (23-34) scored first in the top of the second inning with a two-run homer by RJ Schreck, giving the Bisons a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Syracuse (28-31) responded with a pair of runs to tie the game. It started with Yonny Hernandez reaching on an error by the shortstop Josh Rivera. Soon after, Drew Gilbert smacked an RBI triple to score Hernandez and cut the deficit to one, 2-1. The next hitter, David Villar, ripped an RBI single, scoring Gilbert and tying the game, 2-2.

The tie remained until the fifth when the Mets snatched the lead. After a Gilberto Celestino single and a Gilbert walk, Joey Meneses smoked an RBI single to score Celestino and give Syracuse a 3-2 lead.

The Bisons tacked on another run in the sixth with a solo homer from Orelvis Martinez to tie the game, 3-3. That is Martinez's third home run of the week.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Mets responded in a big way. To start the inning, Donovan Walton singled, Hayden Senger doubled, and Luis De Los Santos hit a two-run single, propelling Syracuse ahead, 5-3. Later in the inning, Travis Swaggerty reached base on a throwing error by the pitcher Jacob Barnes, scoring Luis De Los Santos to extend the lead to 6-3. Later on, Swaggerty scored on a Celestino groundout and made it 7-3.

The Bisons scored three runs in the top of the ninth, making it a one run game, 7-6, thanks to a three-run homer from Yohendrick Pinango. With a runner on first, the Mets turned a double-play to end the game and secure the one-run victory.

On the mound, starter Blade Tidwell pitched six innings and allowed three runs. Out of the bullpen, Grant Hartwig and Chris Devenski tossed scoreless seventh and eighth innings.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Buffalo on Thursday night with game three. Right-hander Justin Hagenman is scheduled to pitch for the Mets opposite right-hander Adam Kloffenstein for the Bisons. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

