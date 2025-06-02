Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, June 3rd to Sunday, June 8th

June 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home to NBT Bank Stadium for a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A Toronto Blue Jays) from Tuesday, June 3rd to Sunday June 8th. The homestand features Little League Night, Joey Chestnut Appearance, Bark in the Park, two nights of fireworks, and more.

Tuesday, June 3rd (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - The week starts with Bark in the Park at NBT Bank Stadium. For $5, fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark, and proceeds of dog ticket sales will be donated to an animal rescue group or cause. Plus, the first 500 dogs in attendance will receive a clear fanny pack with dog poop dispenser attached, presented by Aloft, Cleantec, Shaughnessy's, and Earthwise.

It's also Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $14 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, June 4th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - On Wednesday, Joey Chestnut is coming to NBT Bank Stadium to meet fans and for a postgame Boneless Wing Eating contest, presented by Visit Syracuse. Fans can meet the World Champion Eater for 90 minutes at no extra charge during the game and see Joey compete against three fans in a post-game boneless chicken wing eating challenge.

Wednesday is also a Wildcat and Wine Slushie Wednesday. Fans can enjoy $5 off wings and other select items at the Wildcat Concession Stand down the left-field line. Plus, wine slushies are 50% off at the Jim Beam Dugout Bar behind home plate and on the 315 Bullpen Bar in left field.

Thursday, June 5th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Dollar Thursday is also the Mets' tenth annual Pride Night, presented by Nissan and CM Concessions. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Syracuse Mets pride jersey, courtesy of Nissan and CM Concessions. Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed pride jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders and always a DJ all game long on the 315 Bullpen Bar. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Friday, June 6th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Friday is National Cancer Survivors Night Celebration, featuring cirque performer Grace Good, who appeared on America's Got Talent and holds two Guinness World Records, plus postgame fireworks all sponsored by Upstate Cancer Center and media co-sponsor 93Q. Join the Syracuse Mets and Upstate Cancer Center to spread awareness about cancer and support those affected by it. Grace Good will perform during the game and postgame right before the fireworks.

Also, start your weekend with a Fizzy Friday and Fireworks. Special craft beer and canned cocktail ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for 16 oz. craft beers or canned cocktails at the -196 Pub and Grub at NBT Bank Stadium ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

Saturday, June 7th (6:35 p.m., gates open 4:00 p.m.) - This Super Saturday is Little League Night at NBT Bank Stadium with a Syracuse Mets youth jersey giveaway, pregame Little League parade, and postgame fireworks, all presented by Hofmann Sausage Co. and Northwestern Mutual.

The first 3,000 fans 12 and younger will receive a Syracuse Mets youth jersey, courtesy of Hofmann Sausage Co. and Northwestern Mutual. The pregame Little League parade will start at approximately 5:30 p.m. Please plan to arrive early. The Mets recommend arriving as close to 4:00 p.m. as possible, and the Syracuse Mets staff will do their best to get everyone inside the stadium in a timely fashion. Little League teams can contact Katie Baldwin at kbaldwin@syracusemets.com for tickets or more information.

Sunday, June 8th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is always a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. This Sunday is Safe Kids Day, presented by Safe Kids Upstate. 300 kids will be fitted for and receive a free bike helmet at the Safe Kids Upstate table on the concourse.

Plus, every Sunday is Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a bag of chips, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, and a kids ice cream.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy a Boozy Brunch at the ballpark. For $65, fans get a ticket to the game, parking, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch that features a sumptuous menu (Possible items include: French Toast, Belgian Waffles, Frittata's, Fresh Fruit, Salads, Fried Chicken, Sliders), bagels, muffins, bacon, sausage, desserts, soda, water, and bottomless Bloody Mary's and Mimosas. A full cash bar is also available. Fans can buy Boozy Brunch tickets at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/events/brunch.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.







International League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.