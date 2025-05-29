Tidwell Strikes out 11 Batters as Syracuse Blasts Iowa, 12-3, on Thursday Night
May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Syracuse Mets combined to score 11 runs in the first two innings on Thursday night, and Blade Tidwell pitched five and two-thirds hitless innings as the Mets beat the Iowa Cubs, 12-3, at Principal Park. Every Syracuse batter in the starting lineup reached base, eight batters had hits, and seven hitters had RBIs in the game for the Mets.
Syracuse (25-29) jumped all over Iowa (27-24) in the top of the first inning. Drew Gilbert led off the game with a four-pitch walk, and Gilberto Celestino followed with an RBI double to right-center field, scoring Gilbert and giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. After Ronny Mauricio struck out and Joey Meneses grounded out, Syracuse put together an impressive two-out rally. Donovan Walton singled to put runners at first and third base, and Hayden Senger singled home Celestino from third for a 2-0 edge. Luis De Los Santos followed with a single that brought home Walton and made it a 3-0 ballgame. Luke Ritter then lifted a ball to the right-field wall for a two-run triple that gave the Mets a 5-0 advantage. Yonny Hernandez finished the inning's scoring with an RBI single to bring home Ritter and make it a 6-0 game.
The Mets continued the hot offense in the second inning. Celestino walked, Mauricio walked, and Meneses singled to load the bases. Walton then worked a bases-loaded walk that scored a run for a 7-0 Syracuse lead. After Senger and De Los Santos struck out, Ritter worked a bases-loaded walk, and Hernandez hit a bases-clearing triple bringing the Syracuse advantage to 11-0.
While the Syracuse offense was rolling, Tidwell was dealing a gem on the mound. The 23-year-old did not allow a hit in his five and two-thirds innings pitched and tied a career high with 11 strikeouts. At one point, Tidwell struck out nine hitters in an 11-batter stretch. The only blemish on Tidwell's line was four walks which eventually turned into two runs after Tidwell left the game.
Iowa's three runs all came in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs, Moises Ballesteros and Jonathan Long both walked. The Mets then went to the bullpen and replaced Tidwell with Dedniel Nunez. A Ben Cowles walk loaded the bases, and then Nunez allowed a Kevin Alcantara two-run single and a Greg Allen RBI single that made it an 11-3 ballgame.
Syracuse put the final exclamation point on the night in the eighth. Mauricio led off the inning with a no-doubt, 403-foot home run over the right-field wall to give the Mets a 12-3 lead. The 24-year-old is now 14-for-25 (.560) with seven RBIs, three home runs, a double, three walks and five strikeouts in seven games with Triple-A Syracuse this season.
The Mets and Cubs continue their six-game series with the fourth game on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.
Syracuse Mets pitcher Blade Tidwell
(Kylie Richelle)
