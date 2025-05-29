I-Cubs Go Down for Third Straight Game against Mets 12-3

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped their third straight game against the Syracuse Mets with a score of 12-3 at Principal Park.

The Mets jumped out to an early 11-0 lead in the first two innings of the game as right-hander Kenta Maeda was struggling once again in his third straight start.

Maeda allowed nine runs on the day in just one inning before Frankie Scalzo Jr. entered the game.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Kevin Alcántara and Greg Allen both singled in Moises Ballesteros, Jonathon Long and Ben Cowles for a 11-3 score.

Syracuse added another insurance run with a solo shot in the top of the eighth inning for a 12-3 final score in favor of the Mets.

The Iowa Cubs continue this six-game series against the Syracuse Mets on Friday, May 30 as first pitch is slated for 7:08 p.m. CT.







