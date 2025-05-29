WooSox Reveal One-Of-A-Kind, Eye Black-Wearing, Bubblegum-Blowing Marcelo Mayer Bobbleheads to be Given to the First 5,000 Fans on August 25

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - Less than a week after top Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer earned his highly anticipated call to the big leagues on Saturday, May 24, the Worcester Red Sox unveiled the artwork for their one-of-a-kind, eye black-wearing, bubblegum-blowing Marcelo Mayer bobbleheads, presented by Agnelli Law Offices, that will be given to the first 5,000 fans to enter Polar Park on Sunday, August 24. The WooSox will be hosting the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 1:05 p.m. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

Fans can also add Roberto the Rocket bobbleheads, presented by Workers Credit Union, to their collection next Sunday, June 8, when the WooSox play the Rochester Red Wings at 1:05 p.m. (The club held a Smiley Ball bobblehead giveaway in September of 2022 and a Woofster the WonderDog bobblehead giveaway in August of 2024.)

Tickets for the June 8 and August 24 games are available now at woosox.com, the box office, or by calling (508) 500-8888.

Last Saturday, May 24, Mayer made his MLB debut at Fenway Park during the nightcap of a Red Sox doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles. He received the news from WooSox Manager Chad Tracy shortly before the WooSox' doubleheader against the Durham Bulls.

"Capturing Marcelo's big moment on Saturday was the highlight of my career so far," said the WooSox' Coordinator of Digital Content, Tayla Bolduc, who, alongside other content creators and media personnel, waited in the tunnel for two hours to document Marcelo's departure from the WooSox Clubhouse to Fenway Park. "Even though Marcelo wasn't in Worcester for long, I felt so much pride and joy watching him fulfill his dream. Team Photographer Ashley Green and I are fortunate to have closely covered Marcelo since last August, and he's as friendly, respectful, and professional as he's made out to be."

It was Bolduc who proposed adding eye black and bubblegum to Mayer's bobblehead.

At the time of his promotion to Boston, the 22-year-old Mayer led Triple-A Baseball with 43 RBIs in his 43 games with the WooSox this season while also ranking in the Top 5 in the International League with nine homers. The San Diego native had committed to play at the University of Southern California before being chosen by the Red Sox with the fourth overall selection in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft (Boston's highest draft pick in more than 50 years).

As fellow top prospect and best friend Roman Anthony watched from the WooSox dugout Sunday afternoon, May 25, Mayer collected his first big-league hit--a scorching single into left field at Fenway Park. He later laced a double to right-centerfield during Boston's game vs. Baltimore.

After being called up from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester on August 12, 2024, Mayer made an impact on WooSox fans as well. On Opening Day, March 28, 2025, Mayer and Anthony bestowed gifts and gratitude to 11-year-old Chayse Masse, a baseball-loving Jr. WooSox player from Killingly, CT, who is battling childhood cancer. Mayer also signed several items that will be auctioned to benefit the WooSox Foundation and the many programs it runs or supports.

Engaging with the WooSox Front Office to simply "talk baseball," Mayer and Anthony partook in a question-and-answer session on April 29, followed by a group photo with the staff.

"Marcelo is one of the most talented players and thoughtful teammates we have ever had come through Worcester," Director of Baseball Operations Mario Oliveira said about the 22-year-old. "We are grateful to Marcelo for the impact he had on thousands of WooSox fans in such a short period of time. His work ethic, his professionalism, and his leadership at such a young age make him so easy to root for, and we'll be rooting for him for many years to come."







